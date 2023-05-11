hjnstock-Your News Now

Management at Utah State University’s Student Health and Wellness Center will soon be taken over by Intermountain Health, according to USU’s Executive Vice President Robert Wagner.

According to Wagner, last fall, USU launched a request for proposals to ask for any entities or organizations that would like to propose managing the school’s Student Health and Wellness Center, located at 850 N. 1200 East in Logan. At the time, Wagner said the school just wanted to see what responses they might get.


