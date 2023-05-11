...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Thursday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet, or near 750
CFS.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will fall to near 6.5 feet (near 710
CFS) Wednesday afternoon. The river will then rise back above
action stage late Wednesday evening, peaking at 6.9 feet (880
CFS) Thursday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet, or 790 CFS.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet, or 1198 CFS.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Management at Utah State University’s Student Health and Wellness Center will soon be taken over by Intermountain Health, according to USU’s Executive Vice President Robert Wagner.
According to Wagner, last fall, USU launched a request for proposals to ask for any entities or organizations that would like to propose managing the school’s Student Health and Wellness Center, located at 850 N. 1200 East in Logan. At the time, Wagner said the school just wanted to see what responses they might get.
“We did not intend going into this as something that we were for sure going to do,” Wagner said. “But we felt that it was prudent to explore and make sure that we were providing our students the best care and the best services available.”
Of all the responses, Wagner said it was determined that Intermountain Health offered the best proposal in order to meet the list of the school’s priorities. According to him, the non-profit health system will come into management on July 1.
The first priority when deciding management for the center was maintaining a focus on the health and wellbeing of the students, Wagner said.
The second priority, according to Wagner, was to maintain quality and scope of care. Another priority was to make sure the center’s current employees were “taken care of,” by requiring the proposal’s respondents to propose a way for them to be offered positions within the organization.
Wagner said USU also wanted to make sure that whoever took over the management would continue to offer services at its current location on campus.
“We wanted to make sure that access to good quality care for our students would be maintained and we would not expect our students to go off campus or farther for that care,” he said.
Beginning on July 1, when students go into the center there will be a few changes, Wagner said. According to him, it will be branded as Intermountain Health, and there is potential for changes to some of the equipment used.
When it comes to health care, Wagner said students will not see changes, and the scope of care will remain consistent. According to him, Intermountain Health will be bringing additional services that will be available to students, such as after-hours telehealth appointments.
“We’re excited that the size and depth of Intermountain Health will be able to provide a deeper and more broad services to our students as they come in and begin working with them,” Wagner said.
