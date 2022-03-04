On Thursday afternoon, Logan residents marched from the Quad at Utah State University to the Historic Cache County Courthouse to show their support of Ukraine.
Signs and flags representing the Ukrainian colors were made and held as participants marched down 400 N. and Main Street.
Many of the attendants at the event had personal connections to Ukraine. Some had loved ones currently living in the embattled state.
One of the participants, Hanna Cragun, told a story of her friend Nina from Moldova who married a Ukrainian man. When Nina and her husband found out Ukraine was being invaded, they rushed to the border to escape to her parents' house in Moldova. Unfortunately, Nina had to leave her husband behind to fight. He has since been sleeping on the subway, Cragun said.
“Ever since Nina got to Moldova, she has raised 7000 euros and has helped place eight refugee families in apartments with food,” Cragun said, “and she's donated blood several times to get free food.”
According to Cragun, Nina has spent a lot of time sharing resources for Ukrainians on social media.
Many other participants came because they sympathize with those in Ukraine, though they don’t have a personal connection to the country.
Darcy Murphy said that she felt for the mothers in Ukraine as she has a son who would be of fighting age if her family were there.
“My heart just aches for Ukrainian mothers right now,” Murphy said. “It's not that much of a stretch to put yourself in that position.”
Cache County Executive David Zook mentioned that many people feel frustrated with the feeling of being unable to help.
“I would recommend that you find the charity of your choice who can help with refugees, help with the people who have been displaced, and make a donation or volunteer,” Zook said. “Do something to help them.”
As participants marched, they chanted things such as “Hey, Ho, Putin's war has got to go,” and “Ukraine, Ukraine, we feel your pain.” Various people in cars driving by honked in support at the sight of the flags and Ukrainian colors.
The organizer of the event, Jack Greene, who has organized similar events in the past, planned the event to show Ukraine that people in Logan are in full support of them.
“Local events like this are just so important for community building and for showing support and showing solidarity in times like this,” Greene said.
The executive director for Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection, Danny Beus, also attended the event. Because of his job, he has a unique perspective when it comes to war.
“If Ukrainian refugees have come to the valley, we would be happy to help,” Beus said. “War impacts people terribly, that we call for peace not only in this conflict, but in conflicts like in Ethiopia and Eritrea, and all over the world.”
Once marchers reached the the courthouse, participants stood along the sidewalk holding their signs for passing cars to see.
An elementary-aged kid, Tallis Schear, held a handmade sign that read “Ukraine is 1 of the best.” His mother said they were there to stand up for Ukraine.
“This is what we do,” she said. “We stand up to bullies.”