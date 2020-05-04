Although it may sound like Cache Valley Transit District is going in the opposite direction as the state of Utah on COVID-19 safeguards, a new requirement that all local bus passengers wear protective face coverings is actually the result of recently relaxed restrictions.
“Kind of counterintuitive, isn’t it?” CVTD Director Todd Buetler said Monday, explaining that the stricter requirement on bus passengers has become necessary now that ridership is expected to climb with a larger, less-stringent limit on public gatherings allowed by the shift from “red” to “orange” on the Utah coronavirus risk scale.
When Gov. Gary Herbert first issued his “Stay Home, Stay Safe” directive in March — which among other things limited public gatherings to 10 people — CVTD began strongly discouraging all ridership except for essential needs, and passenger numbers per bus stayed well below the limit.
“We always have encouraged masks, but because the numbers were so low on any given trip, people were able to social distance,” Buetler said. “Now, with the fact that people can be in groups of up to 20 … we can’t always have social distancing on buses because people won’t be able to stay 6 feet apart.”
He added that the state’s orange-level safety guidelines, in fact, stated that face coverings should be worn in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
CVTD has taken a number of safety precautions since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, including masks for drivers, rear-door boarding, suspension of some routes, suspension of Saturday service and more frequent cleaning of buses. It also put all drivers over 60 years old, who were considered high-risk individuals under federal guidelines, on paid administrative leave.
Buttler said with the high-risk age category revised to age 65, those drivers will now be brought back to work unless they voluntarily choose to vacate their positions.
To those who would question the decision to provide paid leave, Buetler pointed out that CVTD devotes 64 hours of training for new drivers in order to qualify them for commercial driver’s licenses, so to replace already-trained drivers is always costly.
“It’s a break-even proposition,” he said.
Another measure planned to protect drivers and customers is installation of plexiglass barriers in the front of buses, similar to those now being seen in many retail stores. However, with the barriers in high demand across the country right now, it could be some time before CVTD is able to equip all of its vehicles.
CVTD ridership fell between 70 and 75 percent in the days and weeks following Herbert’s initial order, and Buetler said the transit district will be watching closely to see how much it rebounds as a result of last week’s announcement. Loss of seasonal ridership will have to be factored into the equation, since USU and K-12 students, who are now out of school, account for around 3,500 trips a day.
“Under the red (risk level), we were doing about 1,000 trips a day on our fixed routes, so it will be interesting to see if we have an uptick in that, but we still think there’s probably a lot of businesses that yet need to be opened to cause people to really use the buses for travel other than essential travel,” Buetler said.
Saturday service could be reinstated in June, Buetler said, but beyond that everything else is in a wait-and-see mode.
“What’s going to happen long-term? Will workers come back to their offices, or is the virtual work-from-home thing here to stay? We’re in the process of watching and evaluating all that right now,” he said.