In the Logan Municipal Council meeting of the new year, Mayor Holly Daines delivered a state of the city address highlighting last year’s accomplishments, and what’s on the horizon for 2023.
On Tuesday, Daines began the address by mentioning how, after the stresses of COVID-19, 2022 was a better year for the city in many ways.
She spoke about the different services the city is trying to size due to growth, including fire and EMS services throughout the valley and garbage collection services.
According to Daines, garbage collection became difficult to manage as the city was dispatching trucks all over the county on multiple days, stretching its capacity and increasing its cost and risk.
“We were becoming a large for-profit garbage business rather than serving Logan’s citizens,” Daines said. “And that was not our intent.”
She said the city will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with the county to formalize Logan's promise to provide garbage collection until June 2025, allowing other cities to transition to other options.
One of Daines's goals for the city is investing in ways to provide future recreation services, particularly for youth. She said a discussion with the Logan City School District was pending to allow the district, which owns the property underneath the Logan Community Recreation Center, to utilize the entire facility.
Additionally, the city will be completing multiple projects this year that will benefit downtown Logan, Daines said.
One of these projects, the Center Block Plaza — an urban park with a splash pad, concert stage, and wintertime ice skating — gathered more than $2 million in private donations.
“We are so fortunate to have generous citizens who have been successful and want to give back to their community, as well as foundations that recognize the value of these projects and are willing to help,” Daines said.
The new library, which garnered $1.5 million in donations, is expected to open in early fall, said Daines. According to her, the new three-story library will allow for both more parking and expanded plaza space.
“The library director and staff have put tremendous energy into the multitude of decisions required for this significant new facility that will be a wonderful community center,” she said.
The library will also be switching to a new software cataloging and circulation system that will provide better access to the library's online catalog with easier searching capabilities. Self-checkout stations and a mobile app will also be made available to “make it even easier for patrons,” according to Daines.
Other major projects to be completed in 2023 include a new fire station being built at the corner of 200 North and 100 East. According to the mayor, the new station was made possible by $10 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2022.
The city will also complete the construction of the new bridge over the Logan River at 100 West and 600 South.
“That project required years of preparation from our public works department from road design to acquiring property and strips of right-away from multiple owners,” Daines said.
According to Daines, the greatest concern city wide is the supply of base-load power available to purchase. She noted there are a number of reasons for this — one of them being the large increase to electric vehicles, electric powered furnaces, water heaters and appliances.
“The switch to electric vehicles, appliances and homes does improve air quality, which is a benefit to all, but it requires more power,” Daines said.
The city's long-term contracts to purchase power have been cut way back, she said, including clean hydropower from Lake Powell and base-load coal resources.
“Given the law of supply and demand, cost for power will continue to rise for everyone,” she said.
According to Daines, the city is looking at purchasing and installing natural gas turbans to produce about 10 megawatts of power. The turbans would be adjacent to one of the cities substations so they could control when the city uses it.
At the end of the address, Daines stated her goals as mayor, which include being fiscally responsible, revitalizing downtown, upgrading aging infrastructure as well as investing in new infrastructure, and continuing to connect and expand Logan's trails and parks.
“With the support of the council and staff I'm pleased to report that we, as a team, continue to pursue the big goals and the small improvements and to make long-term decisions that will promote good government and move our city forward in the future,” she said.
