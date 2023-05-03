hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

At a Logan Municipal Council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Holly Daines presented her proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Daines started her message by sharing how a potential recession caused by “unprecedented inflation” in the country caused some uncertainty in the budget process. According to her, Logan City’s guiding budget philosophy is to budget for revenues conservatively. Daines emphasized her plans to continue this practice.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.