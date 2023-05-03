At a Logan Municipal Council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Holly Daines presented her proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year.
Daines started her message by sharing how a potential recession caused by “unprecedented inflation” in the country caused some uncertainty in the budget process. According to her, Logan City’s guiding budget philosophy is to budget for revenues conservatively. Daines emphasized her plans to continue this practice.
“Conservative revenue projections cause us to examine proposed expenditures carefully,” Daines said at the meeting.
Additionally, Daines said, when actual results exceed the city’s conservative projections, those funds in turn are “dedicated to the next most critical capital project,” reducing pressure on future operating budgets.
“Conservative projections pay dividends in the future, while overly aggressive projections can actually borrow from an uncertain future,” she said. “I am happy to report the proposed budget continues to project revenues conservatively and to scrutinize spending carefully.”
As far as the budgeting process goes, Logan will be doing things a little differently this year, Daines said. According to her, the city incorporated a more collaborative approach to the Target Based Budgeting principals in the general fund, which is shared by many departments including Police, Fire, Public Works, Parks and Recreation and all general government services.
“The goal is to give departments a little more flexibility to address what they see as their most critical budgetary needs,” Daines said.
City departments have been asked to examine their budgets, look for ways to streamline services and reallocate budgeted amounts to better utilize the city’s “scarce resources,” Daines said. According to her, the city expects this budget approach to continue in the general fund for the next several years.
“While we do not have enough funding for all our needs, let alone our wants, we can still use the resources we do have to achieve the best results for our citizens and taxpayers,” she said.
The significant growth Logan has experienced over the past few years has resulted in a huge need for new employees in several city departments, Daines said. According to her, this new budgeting process has allowed departments to trim other spending in order to add a new employee.
Additional positions in the general fund include a new police officer, a Public Works inspector and a recreation ground maintenance worker in the Parks and Recreation Department. Another new position, outside of the general fund, is a 911 Dispatcher.
The city will also be creating a new category in the Parks and Recreation Department that will track activities in the new Center Block Plaza once it opens this summer, Daines said.
“Our employees are a critical asset for the city, and we want to reward and retain them,” she said.
According to Daines, the city has generally budgeted 4% for Pay for Performance, with additional funding for administrative and market adjustments in certain departments and divisions. One budgetary item with a “huge impact” on the city’s general budget and raises is the cost of health care, Daines said. According to her, the increase in Logan’s insurance costs for the coming fiscal year is 15%, compared to the 7%, and 5% from the two previous years.
Another item of note in the budget is a significant impact to the Electric Fund because of the increase to the cost of power purchased by the city, Daines said. Since July, the city has applied a surcharge to all electric bills. Currently, Logan has a Rate Study underway, according to Daines, which will propose appropriate electric rate increases.
“Until then, we are relying on the surcharge for the difference between the budget price for purchased power and the prices we are actually paying,” she said.
Daines said she also expects the budget for the Environmental Health Fund to be adjusted during fiscal year 2024, as the city discontinued some services outside the boundaries of Logan. According to her, the Environmental Health expense budget will be adjusted as those services are taken over by the other cities, and Logan downsizes its operations.
Overall, Daines said her number one goal as mayor is “wise fiscal management.”
“We are accomplishing a wide variety of capital projects and investment in infrastructure, but we do so in a fiscally responsible way,” she said. “We will continue to budget conservatively in case we have unexpected impacts to our local economy.”
