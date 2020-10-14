The Herald Journal surveyed Cache County legislative candidates on their campaign platforms and some of the issues in this year's election. See the attached page from Thursday's newspaper for their responses.
News Trending Today
-
Mystery train makes late-night runs through south end of Cache Valley
-
Cache at 'high' transmission risk under Utah's new COVID-19 system; local officials expect light enforcement
-
Hyrum meatpacking plant outbreak worse than reported: 441 had virus, 1 died
-
Letter to the editor: Slumlords should be ashamed of themselves
-
COVID-19 infections on the rise in BRHD, Cache County schools; officials deem classrooms safe