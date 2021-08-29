Rae Duckworth pulled up alongside Salt Lake City building where artists have painted portraits of people, mostly Utahns, killed by police. She got out of her car and stood in front of a big pink and purple face of a man giving a toothy smile.
“So, I’m Rae,” she said and gestured to the face, “That’s Bobby. I do everything for him first, and my daughter. Those are my main focuses.”
She sees Bobby Duckworth, her cousin who was killed by Utah police nearly two years ago, as the past, an unchangeable and terrible thing that happened. And her daughter is her future.
“So,” she said, “I have to figure out how to prevent this from happening for my future.”
The 30-year-old is the new leader of Utah’s most prominent Black Lives Matter chapter, taking over when Lex Scott stepped down and moved out of state after a spate of death threats. Scott started the chapter three years ago, but has been protesting as part of Black Lives Matter since 2014.
Those who know Scott say she exudes passion. Duckworth does, too, but Bobby Duckworth’s death adds a personal dimension to the group’s fight for police reform.
Scott said Duckworth was uniquely qualified to take over because she has a “major stake in this game.”
Duckworth considers Scott her hero and a close friend, and she said the organization’s goals will remain similar going forward. Like Scott, she wants to reform policing so civilians have control over policies and discipline. She also wants to lobby for laws that would reduce police shootings and write ballot initiatives.
She’s adding her own items to that agenda, too, like making mental health a focus and encouraging Black Lives Matter members to take breaks so they aren’t depleted by the enormity of their cause. She also wants more resources outside of law enforcement for people who are struggling with mental health and need help.
