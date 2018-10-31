In October, the Mink Creek community set aside a Saturday morning for the fulfilling of one man’s dream. He was unable to do it himself when leukemia was diagnosed and sent him to the hospital two months ago.
Sheldon Longhurst studied horticulture during his college years. He loved growing things and was always trying new ideas. The latest was having a garlic crop, not just a few plants in a garden, but rows, and he had plans for that to happen this fall.
After weeks of chemo treatments and medical tests, then pneumonia setting in, this looked to be an impossibility.
His wife, Candy Longhurst, had mentioned his wish to friends in the community, and last week the garlic was placed in the earth — not quite according to plan, because Longhurst was still hospitalized and fighting for his life.
Candy posted this in response to that day’s work: “When Sheldon was first put in the hospital I made a promise to him that I was able to keep today thanks to others in our community, family and friends beyond. We got his garlic planted. I couldn’t help but think that we were sowing these seeds with the hope that Sheldon would be here for the harvest. It was an emotional day for me.”
Before the actual planting could begin, the ground had to be prepared and the large garlic bulbs peeled by hand and separated into the individual cloves, resulting in a pile of white, garlic shells, bits and pieces, resembling a pile of white feathers. Two sizable patches of ground were planted into rows, one little clove at a time. Sheldon had planted the garlic that would be used for the fall planting earlier.
Lots of bending and stooping was involved to plant each clove in the long rows. There was no question needed to identify the crop — the air was redolent with the scent of garlic.
Around 50 people of all ages gathered to fulfill Candy’s promise. More volunteers provided a lunch for the workers. Dutch-oven potatoes, sloppy joes, cookies and lemonade were most welcome after a warm morning of teamwork.
Three days later, Sheldon Longhurst passed away. Candy expressed her gratitude. “Much love to those who organized everything and to those who showed up to plant and those who made food. I could never have done it without you.”
The promise was kept, and though with much sadness now, that field reminds the community of Sheldon’s commitment to serve others.
A man of service himself, community members often found themselves the recipient of his generosity over the years he lived in this hilly community in Franklin County.