When Victoria Cottrell was suddenly bestowed with the title of Miss Bear River Valley earlier this year, she decided to take up a new cause.
Cottrell, a senior at Bear River High, was named first attendant at the 2021 pageant last summer. That made her the natural successor when reigning Miss BRV Paige Petersen relinquished the crown in early March to focus on other pursuits.
After receiving the title on March 2, Cottrell’s first order of business was to start preparing for the Miss Utah pageant in June. Contestants typically have the better part of a year to get ready for the statewide contest, but under the unusual circumstances Victoria had just four months to prepare.
“I frantically got all my paperwork in and got all caught up with what I needed to do,” she said.
With the red tape out of the way, she started thinking about how to best use her position for good in the local community.
As part of their candidacy, Miss BRV contestants choose a “social impact initiative,” and for last year’s pageant she had chosen to promote literacy.
But more recently, something more pressing had been on her mind.
“I’ve been talking to friends and family who have had these awful experiences with abusive relationships, toxic situations and violence,” she said. “I didn’t want anyone to go through that, so I started talking with them about how I can help.”
While looking further into the issue, Cottrell came across New Hope Crisis Center, a Brigham City-based nonprofit that provides shelter, counseling, legal assistance and other services to victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking and dating violence throughout Box Elder County. She reached out to the center, and is now working as an ambassador for the center and the critical help it provides.
Demand for New Hope’s services has grown along with the population of the county, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought a spike in the types of incidents that drive people to seek the center’s help. While she hasn’t had any personal experience with “the horrible, huge impact of sexual assault,” Cottrell said plenty of people close to her have, which has provided plenty of motivation to take up the cause.
As part of her campaign to raise awareness, she has been tying teal-colored ribbons around the Tremonton and Garland areas in the month of April in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
While much of Cottrell’s time these days is spent getting ready for the upcoming Miss Utah pageant, she said using her newfound platform to help victims is more important than any title she might hold.
“Learning and teaching others how to support their friends and family, how to respond, how to react — it’s just unknown for so many people,” she said.
For more information about New Hope Crisis Center, call (435) 723-5600, email newhopecrisiscenter@gmail.com, or visit www.newhopecrisiscenter.org