A missing mother and her two children have been found, just hours after a missing persons' report was filed on Monday, Nov. 8.
Mandy Guvenich, 35, her 7-year-old son and 1-year-old son, Tristan and Connor Wright, had last been seen in Weston.
"She was located in California. The family has made contact and it appears everything is OK," said Franklin County Sheriff Dave Fryar.
His office issued a missing person’s report yesterday, Nov. 9, noting that Guvenich is suffering from some mental health issues and that because of colder temperatures, lack of money and resources, the children might be at risk.
The three were heading south in a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Idaho plates reading 1F67643.