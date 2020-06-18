The suspected theft of two Marine Corps markers at the Preston Cemetery has a happy ending.
Unbeknownst to the individuals who placed the commemorative markers in a special Memorial Day ceremony, the family of the two notable Iwo Jima veterans honored by the markers later picked them up to prevent possible theft.
The story of twin brothers Lloyd and Boyd Lewis has resonated strongly in Cache Valley since Boyd lost his life at his brother’s side during one of the most brutal events in World War II: The 1945 Battle of Iwo Jima. Now 94 years old, Lloyd Lewis is one of the few remaining World War II veterans in Cache Valley, and Boyd is buried at the Preston Cemetery next to a plot reserved for his twin.
Fellow Marine veteran Ed Harris of Preston decided to honor both men with bronze markers denoting their branch of the military as part of ceremonies conducted by the Marine Corps League at cemeteries across the valley on Memorial Day. He chose this year for the honor because it’s the 75th anniversary of the battle.
Two weeks after the ceremony, Harris found out the markers were gone, and assuming they’d been stolen, he put out an appeal for their return in The Herald Journal and Preston Citizen newspapers. The family of Lloyd Lewis saw Harris’ letters to the editor and contacted him this week to report the removal of the markers was their doing.
“We invited them up for the ceremonies on the 25th for Memorial Day. Apparently they couldn’t make it that day, but they came up at a subsequent time and saw the plaques, thought that they would all be stolen, and removed them.” Harris said. “These were given to them, so whatever they decide to do with the gift is great with us.”
Harris, a Vietnam veteran, said the ceremonies conducted by the Marine Corps League around the valley this Memorial Day were very moving. The opening ceremony in Wellsville included an honor guard, a flag-raising, a choir, a three-volley riffle salute and the playing of Taps by bugler Ron Hamilton.
“What was remarkable is that people at the cemetery would be talking and so forth, but when we start to play Taps, everyone gets quiet,” Harris said. “They gave due respect to us and to the veterans that we were honoring, so it was heart warming.”