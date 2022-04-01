A short burst of white-hot flame followed by a thundering boom over the remote Box Elder County desert Thursday afternoon marked a key step in the next chapter of American space exploration.
Northrop Grumman hosted NASA officials, aerospace industry colleagues and others at its sprawling Promontory campus on March 31 to witness the final test of a motor the company developed to help thrust astronauts to safety in the event of an emergency.
Thursday’s test firing was the third and final qualification test of the launch abort motor for the Orion, part of NASA’s replacement for the space shuttle and the vehicle that will that will return humans to the moon sometime in 2024, if all goes according to plan.
“This motor is mission ready,” a beaming Erik Gross, chief engineer of the launch abort motor for Northrop Grumman, said immediately following the test. “Hopefully this is the last time we see it operate.”
Contingency plans are a critical component of human space travel, and the launch abort motor is designed specifically for that purpose. If anything goes wrong on the launch pad or during early ascent, the motor will fire and blast the Orion crew capsule away from its position atop NASA’s Space Launch System rocket with 10 Gs of force (two and a half times what NASCAR drivers experience while going around a bend at 200 miles per hour), allowing the capsule to parachute safely back to Earth.
“It’s there in case something really bad has gone wrong,” said Jim Geffre, NASA’s vehicle integration manager for the Orion program. “You’re happy it’s there when you need it, but you never want to have to use it.”
Before last week, Northrop Grumman had already conducted two similar tests of the abort motor — one in the summer heat of 2017 and another in freezing temperatures in December 2018 — to simulate the wide range of weather conditions that might be present during an actual launch.
Unlike the company’s famous rocket booster motor tests, which typically last a full two minutes, Thursday’s abort motor test was over in less than five seconds. But when the system goes live, those precious few moments could be the difference between life and death for the astronauts relying on it.
An inert version of the abort motor will be launched aboard the first flight of Orion and SLS, an unmanned flight dubbed Artemis I, which is tentatively scheduled for this summer “to demonstrate everything we need to send crews back to the moon and back,” Geffre said.
“For Artemis II, when we put crew on board for the first time, we’ll have an active system, and this test here demonstrates that we’re ready and the system is fully qualified to do that,” he added, noting that NASA is currently targeting sometime in 2024 for that mission.
Returning humans to the moon is the next step toward the ultimate goal of getting people to Mars. To that end, Northrop Grumman is also helping to develop a moon-orbiting space station as part of NASA’s Lunar Gateway project, as well as a lunar exploration vehicle.
Northrop Grumman, which developed the launch abort motor for Orion prime contractor Lockheed Martin, has more than 5,000 employees in Utah at several locations. The composite cases for the motors are built at a facility in Clearfield, and the company’s Bacchus complex in Magna produces rocket motors and the solid propellant fuels they burn. The company also has facilities in Ogden and Roy.
The Promontory campus is where the propellants are cast into the motors, and due to its remoteness is where the company performs tests like Thursday’s, which require plenty of open space.
Northrop Grumman was recently awarded a contract to support Artemis missions with flight sets through 2031, so the company is likely to remain a steady source of high-paying jobs in the state for years to come.
With more motors currently in the pipeline, “we’re pretty much in full production right now,” Gross said.