Counterfeit $20 bills have been found in the tills of small businesses in Cache Valley in recent weeks.
On Sept. 6, the office manager at theIslandMarket in Logan sent a deposit to Cache Valley Bank.Later, the bank notified the manager of the local grocery store, Steve Emile, ofa fraudulent$20billfound in the deposit.
The bill, which Emile said looks like a regular bill at first glance, reads “motion picture use only” on the back whereauthenticbillsnormally read“The United States of America.”
Emile saidit is hard to find the person who disseminated the bill,asit could have been in the till for a couple days before the bank caught it.
“There's kind of a lot of little details for cashiers to keep their eye on, and none of them get paid enough for doing what they do in today's day and age,” Emile said. “So, it's hard to keep them focused on all things.”
Emile has been in consumer retail for over 10 years, and while he has seen many fake $50 and $100 bills, he has neverseen a fraudulent $20 bill.
“It's just kind of a one-off from what I'm used to dealing with,” Emile said.
While the harm caused by fake $20 bills is less than that of a larger bill, Emile said it still hurtshis business.
“We give out goods or services equivalent to that money,” he said. “So,we're out whatever that product was, plus whatever cash the person got in exchange was real.”
The tellerwho found the billat Cache Valley Bank, Tanner Scott, told Emile this wasn’t the first incident of a fake $20 bill in the valley, as other businesses have had the same issue.
When Scott received the bill, heran it through the bank’s cashcounting machine that indicatesif a bill is valid or not.
“It just spat it out of the machine,” Scott said. “So, I grabbed it and I immediately knew that the bill wasn’t valid just because ofhow it felt.”
While Scott said this occurrence isn’t incredibly frequent, it still happens occasionally.