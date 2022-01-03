Trucks move a lot of products and materials into Logan each day, but some shipments coming in on tankers this month might be a first: sewage.
Weber County sewage.
What could Logan possibly want with other people’s excrement? Well, it’s actually going to be quite useful to the city in creating the right bacterial environment to get its new $150 million wastewater treatment facility operational.
Pollutants in sewage are broken down by micoorganisms, and the new plant will employ a different bacterial process than the sewage lagoons that have been used to treat Logan-area wastewater for decades.
“We’ve tried to identify the treatment system to bring in the organisms that will match our treatment process,” said plant construction manager Mark Nielsen, explaining that the material from the Central Weber Sewer District fits that bill. “The wastewater coming through (in Logan) has microorganisms in it that over time would generate the same thing, but it takes a whole lot longer to do it from scratch than it does to import some already thriving bugs.”
This process, combined with the gradual introduction of local waste, begins in January, but a complete “conditioning” of the new plant is expected to take about a year.
In the meantime, a ribbon cutting is tentatively set for April to mark the completion of the state-of-the-art facility that Logan Environmental Director Issa Hamud describes as “monumental.”
“It has a system that you don’t find west of the Mississippi,” Hamud said. “Mark Nielsen has done fantastic work in managing this construction, and it is one of the biggest projects Logan city has done.”
For his part, Nielsen said, “I think it’s gone very well. Everything has progressed nicely, and we’ve maintained schedule and budget. I think when we start it up it will very quickly be a great treatment system.”
The new plant, which will serve all of the Cache Valley towns from Smithfield to Nibley, sits just south of the Logan sewer lagoons along State Road 30. The lagoons will still be used for backup wastewater collection during high-volume periods.
Although the lagoon filtration complex was far from being stretched past capacity, the need for a new Logan wastewater system arose in recent years with stricter water-quality regulations.
“The lagoons are anaerobic; the new treatment plant is aerobic,” Hamud said. “Even though we put some air in the lagoons, that’s a natural system. The new facility requires and depends on significant aeration of the system to reduce ammonia, to reduce phosphorus, to reduce the biological oxygen demand of the waste.”
The aeration process is carried out in circular treatment tanks, or “reactors” as Hamud calls them. The plant will also employ a patented process known as BioMag that uses metal particles to draw sludge down to the bottom of a water clarifier.
This will greatly accelerate the treatment process, Hamud said.
For Nielsen, the completion of the plant will cap an 18-year career with the city of Logan. He served many years as the city’s public works director, then switched to spend the final two years of his Logan tenure as construction manager for the plant.
After his retirement this month, Nielsen and his wife, Cheryl, plan to serve a church mission.
Reflecting on his experience with the city, Nielsen said, “I’ll miss a lot of good people. The city of Logan has treated me very well, and we’ve had great opportunities to try and do the right things for the future. I’ve enjoyed all the mayors and everybody else, the council’s I’ve worked with. It’s been a great place to work.”