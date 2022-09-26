MORGAN — Developers of the 11,000-acre Wasatch Peaks Ranch ski and golf resort have pursued a multipoint strategy of intimidation to thwart a voter referendum on the project, sponsors of the ballot initiative allege.
The residents made the allegations this week as their attorneys asked a court for permission to delve into the developer’s finances to calculate punitive damages the residents are requesting.
According to court depositions, WPR Managing Director Ed Schultz contacted relatives of two referendum sponsors warning the sponsors that they would be sued if they went through with a Utah Supreme Court appeal to keep the referendum alive. Also, a Morgan County Council member called the husband of one sponsor telling them she could be sued and the couple might lose their house, according to the documents.
The Morgan County Council on Oct. 30, 2019, voted 6-1 to rezone the land and seal a development agreement with WPR. The referendum backers had to file their petition by Nov. 6 and they gathered in the county clerk’s office shortly before 5 p.m., the deadline.
Schultz and a WPR attorney, Allison Phillips-Belnap, said later in court declarations that they were there at the same time to deliver WPR’s completed development agreement. Phillips-Belnap said she was in the lobby waiting for Schultz and heard one of the sponsors talking about the petition as others were filling out documents.
