Around 600 dogs and their owners took to the Cache County Fairgrounds this week for the annual Mount Ogden Kennel Club AKC all-breed dog show.
At the show, owners display how closely their pure-bred canines resemble the standard of a specific breed. According to the secretary for MOKC, Leneia Rogowski, these shows are great competitions.
“For people, and for dogs,” Rogowski said.
There are a variety of different specialty shows for dogs ranging from sporting dogs to toy breeds. The first-place winner for each breed advances into the best-of-show competition.
“The standard is a perfect dog,” said show participant Lorraine Peglini. “And there are no perfect dogs.”
Peglini describes the conformation part of these shows as a kind of “beauty contest” for dogs.
“Behind the scenes, I am spending a lot of time grooming my dog,” she said. Sometimes she bathes her dog up to four times a week, which she said takes a lot of time and effort.
“In order for his coat to dry, it takes three hours,” Peglini said.
The weather during Thursday’s show wasn’t ideal for many, as it rained and hailed on and off during the day. Rogowski mentioned the show in Cache County is one of the few that takes place outside.
“But our show grounds are great,” she said. “One of the best in the country.”
While some participants of these shows are local, many travel great lengths to set up their camp at the fairgrounds and participate in the show. This year, people came from as far as Virginia and Florida.
AKC dog shows are a great place to build a community and make life-long friends, according to Rogowski.
“The amount of people who I have met doing these shows is incredible,” Rogowski said.
Many people participate in these events for the sake of hobby, while others do it to promote their dog’s breed. But ultimately, Rogowski said these competitions are to promote pure-bred dogs in order to protect the integrity of the breed.
“We’re trying to increase health, and make our dogs healthier,” she said.
RVs full of dogs and people alike will be at the fairgrounds through the weekend. The Cache Valley community is invited to come see the rest of the shows as the competition plays out through Sunday.