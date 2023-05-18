hjnstock-Your News Now

It is an event Grizzly Admas would be proud of — the Cache Valley Mountain Man Rendezvous, which is planned for Memorial Day weekend at the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville.

“Become a Mountain Man with a skill demonstration,” reads a news release about the upcoming event. “Come and listen to instructions and demonstrations on primitive skills, such as flint and steel fire starting, flint knapping, scrimshaw, bullet making, fur identification, leather working, history of the mountain man and more!”


