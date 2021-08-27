Local law enforcement authorities are reminding residents to take precautions to safeguard their belongings following another spate of vehicle thefts and burglaries, this time in the Honeyville area.
Last Thursday, the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office received three separate reports from people in or near Honeyville who either had vehicles stolen outright or had possessions taken from their vehicles.
The first call came at 7 a.m. from someone who said two vehicles were missing from their home. The caller’s Ford truck was later found parked north of the residence along SR 38, but tools that were stored inside the truck had been taken. The other vehicle, a red 2012 Toyota Camry, was still missing as of Friday.
Later on Thursday, the sheriff’s office received two separate reports of burglaries with a total of four vehicles that had been broken into. Among the items reported missing was an AR-15 rifle.
According to BESO Chief Deputy Dale Ward, all of the vehicles involved had been left unlocked. He said some information about the incidents was being withheld pending further investigation.
Last week’s incidents follow a similar rash of thefts in Tremonton and Garland two weeks earlier. The Tremonton-Garland Police Department reported five stolen vehicles, all of which had been left unlocked with the keys inside, during the morning hours of Aug. 13. There were also reports of two stolen vehicles in Brigham City around the same time, one on Aug. 13 and another a few days later.
One of the vehicles taken from the Tremonton-Garland area was later recovered in Ogden.
The sheriff’s office reminds residents not to leave anything of value inside vehicles, and to keep vehicles and homes locked whenever they are left unattended.
“It is not uncommon for citizens living in small communities to have a false sense of security that they are safe from these types of crime,” Ward stated in a press release issued Friday. “In this day and age the criminal element is so mobile that no rural area is safe from criminal activity.”