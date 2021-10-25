At age 84, Larry Smith is still kicking, and he’s still leading a group of Cache Valley musicians known as the Jazz Kicks Band for a couple of big performances in Logan each year.
The band’s fall show, a night of Latin jazz, is scheduled at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Russell/Wanless Performance Hall on the USU campus.
Smith, who plays the tenor saxophone, started the Jazz Kicks Band 18 years ago after retiring as a music professor at USU, where he led the university’s jazz band for 38 years.
“I’d been there with the students all those years, enjoying music and wishing I could get in there and play too, so I started the Kicks Band,” he said on a visit to The Herald Journal last week to drop off an event announcement and poster. “It also gave my former students and various other musicians around the valley a chance to play.”
Several longtime band members, such as Jim Shaw on bass and Eric Nelson on clarinet, have taught music at Cache Valley schools and been involved in a variety of other local music collaborations. The Kicks Band has always featured a mix of these stalwarts with a number of younger musicians.
In addition to 17 instrumentalists, Smith’s daughter, Monica Fronk, sings with the band on a couple of numbers each show. The mother of 13 has been doing vocals with her father’s various big bands and combos since she was in first grade.
Asked how much longer he hopes to keep performing, Smith replied, “How long am I going to live? I’m not going to quit while I can still do it. It gives me a reason for living.”
The Franklin, Idaho, native acknowledges he may have lost a step or two over the years, “but I can still play, and I still get a lot of joy out of it. Music has given me a great life.”
Each Kicks Band show centers around a different jazz style or composer, and Latin jazz nights have been a favorite over the years. Among the well-known tunes planned for the upcoming concert are Antonio Carlos Jobim’s “Meditation,” Getz & Gilberto’s “Desifinado” and Enric Madriguera’s “Adios.”
A favorite of the band, Smith said, is the rousing 1970s jazz-rock fusion song “Rhumba Girl,” which will feature Monica Fronk on vocal.
Tickets for next Tuesday’s show are $10 at the door, free for students.