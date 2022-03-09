For street musician Frank Chagas, every song becomes a hymn if it is played in the right spirit.
“It doesn’t matter what I play. It’s the melody, the vibration that touches people,” Chagas says about the solo saxophone music he’s become known for in Logan and other cities along the Wasatch Front.
“If I play a Beatles song like ‘Yesterday’ or ‘Let it Be,’ I express the melody similar to a hymn, and all melodies are the same when you are offering it to God.”
The Brazilian native is seen by many passers-by as simply a busker, but he says his real gig is proselytizing his Christian faith, both through dialog with people who approach him and through his music.
“I don’t just speak to people about this; the music speaks to them,” he said.
Chagas has been coming to Logan for about a year, mostly on Fridays and mostly appearing outside supermarkets. On other days, the dulcet tones of his alto saxophone can be heard in Orem, Bountiful, Layton, Ogden, Brigham City and sometimes even Pocatello or St. George.
The 57-year-old hits the streets virtually every day of the week, and often he’ll spend the night in the towns farthest away from his Salt Lake City home, either getting a motel room or sleeping in his small RV.
Before becoming a full-time street musician, Chagas was a Lyft and Uber driver in Salt Lake City and before that in Boston, where he lived for 22 years after immigrating from Curitiba, Brazil.
Coming from a musical family in a musical country and town, he grew up playing several instruments and found it to be one of best ways to express himself. He’d take his saxophone with him while driving for Uber, occasionally stopping the car to play songs on street corners.
“People would walk from blocks away to hear me and said they could listen to me all day,” he said. The encouragement prompted Chagas to perform on the sidewalks around Temple Square in Salt Lake City, and then he branched out to other locations.
On a recent Friday in front of Smith’s Food and Drug on 400 North in Logan, several customers entering and exiting the store veered his direction to drop off donations, give a quick thumbs up or chat. Some of them were clearly moved by the music.
“Some people come to me crying like crazy. Someone in their family has died or they’re in a bad situation and the music spoke to them. It’s incredible,” Chagas said. “They say, ‘Your music just changed my day, your music changed my week, your music changed my year.’”
Chagas credits reactions like this to his religious conviction, his prayers and his effort to channel the divine through the notes he plays. And he believes some passers-by actually have a spiritual experience when they hear him play. He explains it this way:
“They don’t feel God for many years, and when I play they feel God. That’s the point. They think God has gone away. Sometimes they don’t feel God for years, but my music brings God’s presence into their heart and they start to cry.”
Chagas has adapted some traditional Christian and Latter-day Saint hymns to his saxophone style, which always includes some improvisation and “a little bit of jazz.” The black spiritual and Dixieland classic “When the Saints Go Marching In” is among these. However, the most popular songs for Chagas’ always-changing audience are Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” and George Michael’s “Careless Whispers.”
“These become like hymns when I play them,” he said.