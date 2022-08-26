Marji Mozart

Marji Mozart, frontwoman for the Marji Mozart Band, grew up in an FLDS community in Colorado City, Arizona. Through the help of an advocacy group, she left the community in 2018. We talked about the story behind her award-winning song "Is Somebody Out There."

“It was a song that I never would allow myself to feel, ever. I would never allow myself to feel the sadness. This whole 'keep sweet' training, felt like the keep sweet was, as long as you don't let anybody see, and as long as you keep telling yourself, 'I need to keep a smile on my face,' as long as you can do that you're keeping sweet," Mozart said. And so don't feel any emotion, don't feel any of the anger, don't feel sadness. Don't feel any of that; only feel happiness. And I sat down to the piano one night, and I just started playing 'Is Somebody Out There,' and that was when I first wrote a song that was just so heart-wrenching.”

