A man who has covered his face and entered several local government offices to take video of public employees says he poses no threat of physical violence.
“I just want to hold people accountable for doing what they are paid to do with our tax dollars,” said the individual, who calls himself a “citizen journalist” and describes his online videos as government transparency “audits.”
Though he did not respond to an email from The Herald Journal for an article about his activity published last month, the man arrived unannounced at the newspaper office in Logan last Friday and sat down for an hour-long interview. His face was not concealed, but he declined to give his name, and he parked his car some distance away and walked to the building.
“I’ve been all around the valley,” he said, “and there’s certain offices you go into and people are like, ‘What are you doing?’ It’s just a camera. I’m not hurting anybody. I’m not trying to bother anybody.”
Violence and ill intent, however, are exactly what some of the people encountered by the mystery man have been worried about. That includes Providence Mayor Kathleen Alder, who was in that city's office when he showed up one day in January and declined to state the purpose of his visit after being asked several times if he needed help.
“I don’t have to tell you, so go back to work and we won’t have any issues,” he can be heard saying to Alder on a posted video.
At one point, the mayor pointed her own phone camera at the man, and later she informed him she would personally escort him if he wanted to continue wandering around the city office.
“I was concerned for the safety of my staff, because I had no idea if he had a gun or a knife or what,” Alder said last week. “He was totally covered. He had a hat, he had a mask that came just barely under his eyes, and his coat was zipped all the way up. One hand was in his pocket and his other hand was filming. I had no idea, I mean, there are crazy people going around. He would not tell me what he wanted or who he was. What am I supposed to think?”
Later, the Providence office received a phone call from a man saying he planned to bring 15 or more “fellows with cameras” to the Providence offices to see how Alder would manage the situation. The caller adopted a mocking tone, addressing the mayor as “Kathleeeen.”
“I have no idea who that is. It wasn’t me,” the self-appointed government watchdog told The Herald Journal.
By the time Providence received the voicemail, video of the office visit had been posted online at “Cache Valley Transparency,” the videographer’s personal channel, so it’s possible someone taking up his cause could have made the call.
Alder does not dispute the man’s right to enter Providence City Hall like any other resident. Although expressing no desire to see him again, she said she would agree to meet with him if he’ll forego the face covering and make an appointment.
He actually did return to the office for more filming at a time Alder was away. The visit was uneventful, which he said is what he and other transparency auditors who post videos online believe to be the proper response to their presence.
“I want to be able to go into these same places a year from now, walk in with my camera, do everything I need to do and then walk out and have nobody say anything to me,” he said. “I want everybody to stay in their jobs, going to work and not having any issues.”
In addition to government office and facility visits, the channel features footage of a heated verbal exchange between the content creator and local law enforcement officers, one of whom he witnessed going through a red light without his siren or flashing overhead lights.
Though the man insisted the intersection passage was illegal and referred his viewers to Section 41 of the Utah Traffic Code, the officer, a Utah State trooper, flatly rejected this claim. The code entry appears open to interpretation but does allow exceptions for officers responding to certain calls.
The video-taker said he is not anti-cop and does not support efforts to defund police. He does, however, take issue with how many traffic tickets are issued locally and believes officers are too inclined to enter situations with maximum force when none is needed.
“That’s how they’re taught mentally, is to think the worst thing is going to happen every time they pull somebody over. Every time they go to any sort of call, they’re trained to think of the worst possible situation. Why?” he asked.
He went on: “All these cops think everybody’s out to get them. Nobody’s out to get the cops. How often does that happen? Because you hear it on CNN, you hear it on Fox News, you hear it on all these major news networks, everybody thinks that’s happening all the time.”
Some of the videos on Cache Valley Transparency have also been posted on a website called Auditors United, where clips from police and government employee encounters appear with titles like “Cops Owned!” and “First Amendment Audit Fail!”
The Cache videos feature typed comments by the creator superimposed on the screen as people react to his presence. These include such statements as “Public servants are unbelievably rude,” “This dude’s got issues,” “She would lose badly in a debate with me,” and “Look at how scared he is. Such a little baby.” Laughing emojis also appear occasionally.
A recurring theme on Cache Valley Transparency involves officers asking for identification without apparent legal cause, and this is something the video poster is quick to point out whenever confronted by officers or other officials asking his name.
In Friday’s interview, the man insisted he is not courting a lawsuit through the encounters, and while acknowledging his online channel is a business account, he said making money is not his primary objective.
“I just want to make sure our government is held accountable. I want to make sure our police are doing their job correctly, not abusing people’s Fourth Amendment right to privacy, not trying to get people’s ID when they have no reason to get their ID,” he said.
If the interactions become confrontational, that’s something that simply goes with the territory, he told The Herald Journal.
“Journalism isn’t supposed to be ‘I want everybody in the valley to agree with what I’m doing,’” he said. “ I’m supposed to be out there as a journalist stirring up the pot a little bit, right? Let’s find out which of our government officials do their job, and let’s get them out of office when they don’t do their job correctly.”
Mayor Alder of Providence offered this assessment of the man’s stated cause and behavior:
“If he is concerned about openness and government transparency, then I guess transparency doesn’t apply to him, only to us. And has he considered how much time we wasted dealing with him being here? It was disconcerting to have him with his hand in his pocket, totally zipped up, totally covered up, not telling us what he wanted and who he was. He wasn’t testing our openness. He was testing us.”
Asked why he would not provide his name to the newspaper, the video poster responded, “I don’t want to make myself the story. The story is how does our government act when citizens go in asking for help.”
He did provide a couple of other details about himself, however, including that he is 37 years old and currently lives and works in Cache Valley. His car has Minnesota license plates, but he said he’s never done police and government videos at any other locations around the country.
The Cache Valley Sheriff’s Office, which was subject to one of the masked visits, offered no comment on the man’s local activities.