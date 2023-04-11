It’s almost story time in Cache County.
Utah Public Radio Station Manger Kerry Bringhurst said that StoryCorps, a national project allowing individuals to share their stories, is coming to Cache Valley and its residents.
“An airstream trailer travels throughout the country and gives people an opportunity to come and share their stories, interview loved ones, interview family members, a neighbor, a colleague — anybody of your choosing,” she said, explaining how the project works. “You can set aside 40 minutes to go in and have a conversation with them, and then that’s archived.”
Participants, she explained, leave the recording with a personal CD and also have their experiences “archived in the Library of Congress in Washington DC, and will be accessible digitally.”
According to Bringhurst, StoryCorps picks 10 locations to gather stories each year. They will be in Cache County from April 27 till May 26. Specifically, the airstream trailer recording studio will be parked in the county buildings’ parking lot.
“We were so pleased when they chose us but I have to say one of the reasons they chose us was because in our application we had mentioned that we would like to partner with Cache County,” Bringhurst said. “Thank you very much for being willing to join us in this.”
Bringhurst said reservations will open on Thursday. People can apply for a time slot at upr.org.
Council Chair David Erickson teased fellow Council Member Nolan Gunnell about potentially sharing some stories of his own in the recording booth.
“You’ll have to bleep out some of my words,” Gunnell warned.
“I’m not bleeping out anything,” Bringhurst informed him. “You’ve got to be you. This is what it’s all about.”
