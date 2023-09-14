Garden City was the last stop of the Natural History Museum of Utah’s “Soil Stories” traveling exhibit, held last Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Top of Utah community.
A community event featuring interactive stations, hands-on activities and touchable specimens was held as part of the Community Science Night at Zions Bank’s Bear Lake Garden City branch.
Zion’s Bank representatives Heidi Prokop, senior vice president and communications manager, and Kalley Feuz, assistant vice president and communications officer, stopped by The Herald Journal on their way to the event, sharing items of interest about the event.
According to information provided by the bank, Soil Stories highlights the uniqueness of soil, which is often taken for granted. The exhibit unveiled the process and players who make, enrich and survive in soil, including soil samples and soil crusts from across Utah, insect specimens and small vertebrates, indigenous farming tools, artifacts and pottery.
Visitors learned that soils vary in color, texture and smell, and the organisms that inhabit soil — like cicadas — are just as interesting. One exhibit shows the Indigenous farming practices that allowed Utah’s original peoples to thrive in an arid climate, while another highlights the importance of corn, beans and squash, and their role in the soil.
“In my work studying insects, I have always been fascinated by soil,” Christy Bills, NHMU entomology collections manager, said in a prepared statement before the event. “Invertebrates such as beetles, ants, and snails enrich soil and play a large role in sustaining all kinds of ecosystems in surprising ways.”
Feuz said the Natural History Museum of Utah and Zions Bank have partnered for more than 20 years to bring natural history collections and research to Utah’s communities.
“Each year, a team of educators, exhibit designers, bankers, and museum volunteers create a new traveling exhibit that explores a unique aspect of natural history,” she said in a follow-up email to The Herald Journal. “The exhibit travels to a different Zions Bank branch each month, and Community Science Nights are held in conjunction with the traveling exhibit.”
About 100 people attended, she said.
The traveling exhibit, which is free and open to the public, will be on display at the Bear Lake Garden City branch during regular bank hours through Sept. 30 as part of its multi-county tour across Utah.
“We loved hosting Community Science Night in Garden City and visiting with so many wonderful members of our community who came out to support the event,” said Steve Allred, manager of Zions Bank’s Bear Lake Garden City branch. “The museum staff and volunteers did a great job making science and history accessible.”
