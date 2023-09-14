Zions Bank event in Garden City

People visit the Natural History Museum of Utah’s ‘Soil Stories’ traveling exhibit, held last Thursday in Garden City.

 Photo courtesy of Zions Bank

Garden City was the last stop of the Natural History Museum of Utah’s “Soil Stories” traveling exhibit, held last Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Top of Utah community.

A community event featuring interactive stations, hands-on activities and touchable specimens was held as part of the Community Science Night at Zions Bank’s Bear Lake Garden City branch.


