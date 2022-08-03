800 block

Work continues on the 800 Block apartment complex near USU. Students who had contracts to live in the building were notified that the apartments would not be finished in time.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

After failing to complete their new apartment complex on time, Nelson Partners Student Housing has released students from their leases who were scheduled to move in at the end of August. Though the leases contain a contingency addendum requiring concessions from the company, it is unclear how those concessions will be handled.

“On July 26th, we were informed by Logan building officials that they would not be granting us a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) for 800 Block,” Nelson Partners said in a statement sent to The Herald Journal by strategist Jim Finn. “We immediately contacted residents and parents via email to inform them that the original move-in date of August 27 has been postponed due to numerous supply chain and labor shortages that have affected the construction industry across the country.”

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you