After failing to complete their new apartment complex on time, Nelson Partners Student Housing has released students from their leases who were scheduled to move in at the end of August. Though the leases contain a contingency addendum requiring concessions from the company, it is unclear how those concessions will be handled.
“On July 26th, we were informed by Logan building officials that they would not be granting us a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) for 800 Block,” Nelson Partners said in a statement sent to The Herald Journal by strategist Jim Finn. “We immediately contacted residents and parents via email to inform them that the original move-in date of August 27 has been postponed due to numerous supply chain and labor shortages that have affected the construction industry across the country.”
According to the “Frequently Asked Questions” page of 800 Block’s website, the company’s new goal is to have an occupancy permit by January.
The page also displays a “notification from Logan City Official” explaining why the TCO was not granted.
“Based on my onsite assessment, input from City departments, and legal counsel from the City Attorney’s office, the City cannot grant a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (“TCO”) for the 800 Block project,” the statement reads. “After evaluating the project in its current state and considering the amount of outstanding issues to be resolved, the City is not willing to assume any liability that may stem from allowing students to move into a potentially dangerous and unfinished project.”
According to Utah State University News Director Emilie Wheeler, Nelson Partners notified the university of 221 students who would be affected by the situation.
The notification alerting students to the news referenced section 31 of the lease they had signed. In an 800 Block contract shown to The Herald Journal by one of the students, however, a “Construction Completion Contingency Addendum,” included as Exhibit R, says section 31 “is hereby deleted in its entirety, is not applicable to the Lease, and is replaced by the terms of this section.”
The addendum goes on to say if there is a delay in construction after August 29, at their discretion, the landlord of the complex will offer a one-time, $300 rent credit “to delay resident’s move in until August, 31, 2022. August rent will not be charged.”
The lease provides two options for contract signers to pick from in case move-in was delayed further.
“If move-in is delayed past August 31, 2022, Landlord will provide a limited number of alternative housing spots on a first come-first serve basis until the Premises are made available for move-in. Resident will pay rent without abatement effective September 1, 2022,” one of the options reads.
The other option states, “Resident will make his/her own arrangements for alternative housing, and rent will abate until the Premises are made available for move-in. Resident will receive up to a $500 concession for each month the move in is delayed. This amount will be prorated by week. The concession(s) will be applied to the rent charged on the actual move in date.”
Finn said he does not yet know if those portions of the agreement will be honored, but refunds are being issued to all would-be tenants and no other applicants are being accepted at this time.
After a string of both local and national controversies, Nelson Partners made a strong commitment to have 800 Block completed on time.
USU student Jaxon Didericksen recalled seeing public messages boldly stating the “800 Block Promise.”
“I first noticed the ‘800 Block Promise’ towards the end of March this year. It was a banner hanging from a metal shipment container in front of the building. The banner stated, ‘We are committed to delivering on time: Fall 2022,’” Didericksen said. “When I saw it I thought it was funny because the building didn’t appear to be anywhere close to being finished.”
This is not the first time USU students have had issues with unfinished housing.
Two local, online petitions regarding the issue are being circulated. The first calls for Nelson Partners to find housing for every student who had signed a lease to live in 800 Block; the second demands Logan city and USU answer for Nelson Partners’ building permits and endorsements. Both petitions can be found here and here.