Gary and LaVon Grandy pose for an “American Gothic” photo.

Gary and Lavon Grandy met years ago at BYU through Gary’s Teton, Idaho, roommate. LaVon Gillette (her maiden name and related to the razor company) came to visit Gary’s college apartment at 5 o’clock one morning. Her girlfriend had a connection with one of the other boys there, but they woke up the whole apartment. Gary took one look at LaVon that early morning and said to himself, “Oh, she’s for me!”

Gary and LaVon were married in 1962 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They spent eight years in American Fork, while Gary was working with U.S. Steel in Orem and LaVon worked as a registered nurse. Later in 1965 they bought a 165-acre ranch in the Teton Valley. Gary was then the accountant for Grand Targee ski resort. Later he was director on the hospital board at Teton Valley Hospital in Driggs, Idaho. They also went to Alaska for 12 years and he worked at Petersburg Medical Center as CEO. They leased out their home and barn on the ranch while they were away. When they came back, they became ranchers again. They also had a ranch in Montpelier, Idaho, 126 miles away.

