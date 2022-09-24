In a special election Saturday morning, Cache County Republicans chose Brett Robinson to replace former County Assessor Kathleen Howell.
The party held their fall meeting in congruence with the special election, which took place at Thomas Edison Charter School’s North campus.
Only members of the party’s County Central Committee were able to vote. The committee, according to the Republicans’ webpage, consists of “Precinct Chairs, Vice Chairs, Secretaries, Treasurers; County Part Officers/Executive Committee members; Republican Elected officials representing or residing in Cache County.”
Though 118 party members were registered and credentialed to have a say in the ultimate decision, only 116 ballots were deposited in the two ballot boxes at the front of the convention venue.
The final count was announced by Shellie Giddings, the Cache County Republicans chair. There were 86 votes for Robinson and 30 for Kevin Hickman.
During a short speech he gave before the voting began, Robinson said he has lived in the same area of North Logan his entire life. According to a write-up displayed on the Cache County Republicans’ website, he worked in the assessor’s office from 2005-2007. He returned in 2012, and from 2013-2016 he also worked as chair of the North Logan Planning Commission. At Howell’s recommendation, he has been the acting county assessor since her retirement earlier this month.
“While the assessor does not make tax law or any law for that matter, I think it’s important for all of you to know how I view the assessor’s office,” Robinson said. “I understand that taxes are a burden. I understand that each property assessed has an individual or a family calling that place home. It’s vital that each parcel is fairly assessed to avoid any one person or area shouldering the burden of another.”
Robinson mentioned the unusual real-estate market trends of the last year and mentioned how hikes in home prices often spark conversations about assessment and how it is done.
“If changes are needed, they are done at the state Legislature. We need to reach out to our representatives if we have ideas that will improve our system,” he said. “Whatever is decided though, in my view, it needs to stay simple. Adding complexity is tempting but it rarely brings more fairness.”
He also recommended those who wish to appeal their assessments to reach out to real estate agents rather than paying for assessments.
“In the case where the good agent finds relevant, comparable properties of similar age and size, quality and condition, then that information can be submitted with an appeal without a cost,” Robinson said. “The assessor should never be the judge, jury, and executioner.”
In his speech, Hickman said he would be the “voice for those who are frustrated with the property evaluations they’ve been receiving.”
He said he wanted to hold town halls in hopes to explain the assessment process to local governments and taxpayers.
“We’re in a very crazy market right now, and there’s a lot that we can’t control about that market,” he said. “But what we can control is giving you the fair market value on your property.”