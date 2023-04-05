A man who pleaded guilty last month to charges of sexually assaulting a minor housed at a local youth center now faces a new sexual assault case in the 1st District Court.
Wesley Kendall Allen, 40, faces one count of first-degree rape alleged to have occurred in November 2005. The case was filed with the court on Wednesday prior to Allen’s initial appearance.
At the time of the assault, according to an affidavit filed with the court, the alleged victim disclosed to police that Allen brought her into his living room and displayed a “Kama Sutra book” displaying images of sexual acts. A sexual assault then followed, police wrote.
The alleged victim, who was under the age of 18 at the time, told police she was “fearful” of Allen due to his physical stature and his role in law enforcement at the time. Allen was 24 years old, police wrote, and entered into the police academy in January of 2005. He was also a reserve officer in September of that year, police wrote.
“During the investigation it was found, Wesley had been terminated from several places of employment for inappropriate sexual behavior between 2007 and 2022,” police wrote. “In these terminations, he was in a position of trust.”
When questioned by police, according to the affidavit, Allen declined to answer questions and asked for legal counsel.
The alleged victim contacted police for an investigation after learning about the first case filed against Allen on Jan. 27, according to the affidavit.
In the first case, documents filed with the court state Allen was a staff member of a youth center and engaged in sexual activity with a teenaged minor housed at the facility.
On March 20, according to court records, Allen pleaded guilty to first-degree object rape, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree tampering with a witness, and two counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse. Two additional felonies were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Allen made his initial appearance in the latest case on Wednesday. He is set to be sentenced in the former case on May 8.
