With a new facility on the horizon, the Logan City Library is operating temporarily out of a new location with modified procedures.
Located at 950 West 600 North at the Logan City Services Center, the transitory location does not allow citizens to browse the collection due to lack of space and potential safety hazards.
Citizens can place items on hold by calling in or visiting the library’s website. Items can be picked up in the lobby, or a library employee can bring items to the patron’s car — similarly to how checking out books worked near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Natalie Gregory, the youth services librarian, the various city departments in the services center have been generous with the rooms they are allowing the library to occupy.
“We are getting creative in ways we can use the space,” Gregory said.
As a result, books have been placed anywhere they will fit and the library’s staff has been hard at work devising ways to best serve the public with a fraction of the space.
“It was like moving about seven houses worth of books,” Gregory said. “And I’m saying this as someone who owns a lot of books.”
Before the books were removed from the original location, staff encouraged patrons to check out as many as they could to reduce the amount that had to be moved.
On Monday, many people came to return those books, which overwhelmed the staff with more books than there was room.
“This (return) table out here was stacked above my head with books,” Gregory said.
In response to this, staff encouraged those who have checked out books to keep them until they can get into the flow of the temporary building.
Gregory mentioned many of the library’s patrons are having a hard time not being able to browse the library due to a lack of space and safety.
“We have really talented staff members,” Gregory said. “If you can give us any sort of semblance of the kind of book you are interested in, we can find a stack that you can sort through.”
On top of that, staffers are thinking of ways to potentially allow patrons browse books by putting them on small carts in safe sections of the library.
Right now, there are a few carts of books that patrons can browse, including board books, picture books, and new books.
“We can be successful when it’s a small space, and we can have people in, but just to pick up,” Gregory said. “But if people need help picking out items, or putting them on hold, we are just a phone call away.”
Gregory looks forward to the new library, and is excited to move forward.
“We know people like to hang out,” Gregory said. “It’s just a small price that we have to pay in order to get what will be an amazing building to hang out in, to browse in, to study, or however people use the library in their myriad of ways.”