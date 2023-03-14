County Attorney Dane Murray publicly introduced Scott Bodily as the new director of Cache County’s Children’s Justice Center Tuesday evening during a regular council meeting.
Though Murray said several great candidates were interviewed for the position, “Scott stood out.”
As he’s informed DCFS case workers and law enforcement officers that Bodily is set to fill the position, he’s found strong support for the choice.
“They have just sang his praises and have been very grateful that we’re putting him in that position,” Murray said.
He gave an overview of Bodily’s career explaining how he spent almost 20 years working for the Logan City Police Department before working as Utah State University’s Title IX investigator and security supervisor.
“As I’ve come into the position, both Dane and Terryl and other members of the public safety community have talked about how much support the council offers the Children’s Justice Center,” Bodily said, thanking them. “That’s appreciated.”
Murray also emphasized the importance of the center and its staff.
“It’s a place where law enforcement and DCFS can come and to interview children who have been witnesses to crime, who have been victimized by crime, to hear their story to collect evidence,” Murray said describing the center. “It’s a very important part of the criminal justice process and having good people there is essential.”
