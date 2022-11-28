Support Local Journalism

Construction for a new wellness center is coming along at 99 W. Center Street, and a new consignment clothing store also has plans to open in the same building.

Previously home to baby-needs retail store Stork Landing, the Center Street location will soon be welcoming Indy Clover — a second-hand clothing consignment store that has been growing throughout Utah in recent years. The store has locations in Lindon, Springville, Ogden and St. George.


