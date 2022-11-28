...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches, locally
higher.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected, including
during the Monday afternoon and potentially Tuesday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
New consignment clothing store to open on Logan's Center Street
Construction for a new wellness center is coming along at 99 W. Center Street, and a new consignment clothing store also has plans to open in the same building.
Previously home to baby-needs retail store Stork Landing, the Center Street location will soon be welcoming Indy Clover — a second-hand clothing consignment store that has been growing throughout Utah in recent years. The store has locations in Lindon, Springville, Ogden and St. George.
According to the owner of the building, Joseph Needham, Indy Clover was chosen for the space because of its unique business plan that allows independent sellers to tag and price their own inventory.
“Unlike other second-hand clothing stores, you price everything the way you want,” Needham said. “So, you can actually make a lot more money.”
According to Indy Clover's website, the goal of the store is to change the normal clothing retailer model where sellers make 25% of the profit to one that “empowers independent sellers through a commission structure that compensates them fairly for their clothing.”
Independent sellers book a booth to sell from Saturday through Friday for a $30 fee. Once a seller's booth is set up, employees at Indy Clover will sell the clothes.
Because of this, sellers at Indy Clover make two-thirds the worth of their clothing, while the store takes one-third of the profit for providing a booth, transacting the sale and for staff.
Needham said he feels the store will be great for Center Street and a good addition to downtown.
“They have a real good college vibe,” he said.
Construction for Spark Ur Soul, a yoga and wellness center, is coming along in the same building, Needham said, and the business should be open in January or February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.