To celebrate its most significant service expansion in 12 years, the Cache Valley Transit District will unveil new bus route The LOOP with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday morning.
The LOOP connects major shopping centers on the north and south ends of Logan, the historic Logan downtown district, and USU campus.
“We see the challenges presented by a growing population and burgeoning traffic, and the new LOOP connector route is a key part of the critical infrastructure to support that growth,” said CVTD General Manager Todd Beutler in a press release.
The LOOP ribbon cutting ceremony will be at the CVTD Transit Center, 150 E. 500 North in Logan, on Monday at 10 a.m. Complimentary LOOP-branded winter beanies will be given to the first 200 attendees.