The Cache Valley New Horizons Orchestra planned its upcoming concerts in Logan well before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the music scheduled for Monday’s two shows seems uniquely suited for this moment in history.
The theme of the concerts is “Honoring Heroes Through the Centuries,” and among other pieces of music, the community orchestra will play a composition by 20th century Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich, who was known for daring compositions that defied the dictatorial regime ruling the Soviet Union during his lifetime.
The community orchestra will also play the Irish folk song “Johnny has Gone for a Soldier,” the theme from “Shindler’s List” and Mariah Carey’s “Hero.”
“It’s really wild because we had this all planned beforehand,” orchestra co-founder Patty Bartholomew said.
Since the theme and timing turned out the way it did, the musicians plan to wear yellow and blue in support of the Ukrainian struggle. The shows are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday at the Bullen Center in Logan, 43 S. Main St. The public is invited and admittance is free.
The Cache Valley New Horizons Orchestra takes a unique approach to music, combining string musicians of all skill levels together in each song it plays. But because of the arrangements used, the audience is treated to a polished performance.
“The cool thing about our orchestra is for every piece that we play, we have three different parts for each instrument, so we have an advanced part, we have an intermediate part that we call it the wannabe part, and then we have a newbie part,” Bartholomew said. “What this means is that no matter what level you are at — even if you are on your very first day learning how to play an instrument — you can play with an orchestra and you can sound good.”
Bartholomew was the long-time director of the Mountain Western Academy, an elementary orchestra program for Cache and Logan school districts. She now works as a retirement financial consultant, but the community orchestra allows her to keep her hands in music.
New Horizons International is a global “life-long learning” program for senior citizens based on the idea that people can learn how to play an instrument in any phase of their lives. Bartholomew and Janice McCallister, a former orchestra teacher at Mt. Logan Middle School and Hillcrest Elementary, started the local chapter in 2014 after attending a music conference where the BYU New Horizons Orchestra was performing.
“It makes it a little more complicated to teach,” Bartholomew said about the multi-level learning model, “but Janice and I have been doing this for so long, it’s really easy for us.”
McCallister, who is widely known for her orchestral arrangements and compositions, works with advanced members and plays piano in the orchestra. Bartholomew works with the “wannabes” and conducts. And a third instructor, Kristi Gilbert, instructs the “newbies” and sings soprano for the group.
Before COVID there were about 40 members of the Cache orchestra. On Monday, about 25 will take the stage. They range from a homeschooled teenager looking for orchestra experience to an 83-year-old vocalist.
A former USU science professor joined the group eight years ago with virtually no music training. He now reads music and plays the cello.
Bartholomew stressed that New Horizons’ purpose goes well beyond reading notes and playing instruments.
“One of the primary goals is not just to create music and become a musician but to create a community and support, especially as we age,” Bartholomew said. “A lot of our members love learning but they also enjoy the friendship and relationships.”
For the instructors, this has also been the case. As Bartholomew put it: “The whole experience kind of fills my bucket every week. Janice and I just love, love, love doing New Horizons. We’ll probably both do it until the day we die.”
The orchestra does four concerts each year, including performances at the Logan Tabernacle and a local assisted-living center. It is sponsored by the Cache Valley Center for the Arts.
Valley residents wanting to join the group should visit cachearts.org and scroll to the section on community classes.