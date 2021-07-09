Your eyes aren't deceiving you! A Lego store called "The Outpost" opened on July 2 in Garden City! It's located in the Moose Buns Coffee Shop next to Bear Lake Renegade Raceway Go-Karts and is a 200-square-foot building in the mini-golf course area.
The Outpost is owned and operated by Jason Messer, who also owns an after-market Lego store in California called "Bricks and Minifigs." This is just one of 40 Lego stores he owns across the United States with the franchise headquarters located south of Orem, Utah, and two stores located in Salt Lake City.
The Outpost carries new Legos, some previously loved Lego sets, a lot of retired Lego sets, and some new releases that will hit the store Aug. 1. The store also has thousands of minifigs. People can enjoy activities such as handling pull-back racing cars and testing out RC cars. Messer says he will eventually have a Mario mini-golf area as well.
One of the big draws is that the majority of the products in the store are under $20. The store also sells bulk Legos, and you can purchase a whole bucket of Legos you pick by hand for $20. For occasional specials, you will be able to refill the bucket for $15.
Messer lists his stock online, and patrons of the Garden City location can buy items sans shipping because he ships from his warehouse to the Garden City store for pickup.
Reality show "LEGO Masters" 2020 contestant Flynn DeMarco works for Messer at his Concord store. A lot of the "LEGO Masters" contestants are connected with Messers' franchises across the United States and do activities in the stores. Flynn will be designing part of the mini-golf course that will be at The Outpost next year. He also works the "camps" at the Concord store and may be doing camps at The Outpost via video broadcast in the future.
Camps are approximately an hour-and-a-half long and are activities where young kids get to put together Lego projects that involve moving kits such as pull-back cars or spring-loaded cars. Just this week, one of the camps he did in a store involved catapults. Messer says, "Flynn is great with the kids and it's amazing."
Messer goes on to say, "All of our stores, as well as The Outpost, are about people enjoying life and having fun. That's what I enjoy doing is watching kids just absolutely have a great time in life. It's all about fun."
He says he has customers in his stores that come in a couple of times a week. He even has one gentleman who is in his 80s who comes into his Concord store every Friday. It's about "kids" of every age.