The Village Church in Garden City will be starting off the new year in a brand new building and will open the doors for services on Jan. 5.
The non-denominational church started its services in June 2017, and Pastor Bill Bagley has been looking to move to a new location for the past two years.
“This new building is about three times the size of the building that we have been meeting in,” Bagley said. “This will give us wonderful room to grow.”
While the church is still pretty new in the area, due to the large numbers of visitors that come to Garden City during the spring and summer, Bagley said the congregation is growing and necessitates a larger meeting house.
The building was built in 2006 and was most recently the location of the Blind Coyote Trading Post, which is a retail store that specializes in unique antiques which relocated to Escalante.
While the exterior still boasts a log cabin aesthetic, the inside of the building looks much different than the previous retail setup. Couches surround the propane fireplace and a kitchen will be used to prepare food for the monthly potluck meals.
“We are a Bible-teaching church, not connected with any denomination, but we are connected with each other and desire to grow in our relationship with The Lord Jesus Christ,” Bagley said. “This building is really going to work out well and make people feel at home.”
The new building for The Village Church is located at 65 W. Logan Road, Garden City, Utah. The first service will double as an open house and will start at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 5.