hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Though school has only been in session for a few weeks, Logan High School’s 2022-2023 citizenship policy has already ruffled feathers among students and parents.

The policy, implemented this school year, assigns students a citizenship grade for each of their classes. These grades are determined by absences, tardies and missing assignments.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you