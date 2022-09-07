Though school has only been in session for a few weeks, Logan High School’s 2022-2023 citizenship policy has already ruffled feathers among students and parents.
The policy, implemented this school year, assigns students a citizenship grade for each of their classes. These grades are determined by absences, tardies and missing assignments.
Parents took issue when they learned the policy generally treats excused and unexcused absences the same, giving the student one point against their citizenship standing in the missed class. If they incur five points in a given class, students will not be able to participate in extracurricular activities. At six points, students’ grades are withheld from them until they go through the process of “citizenship restoration.”
If, by the time they may graduate, students have more “U” or unsatisfactory citizenship grades than the number of years they attended the school, they will be barred from graduation events.
Improving citizenship grades requires students to spend time in Saturday school, performing school service, be tutored by the teacher whose class they missed or meet during lunch with a “citizenship coordinator.” Students can mix and match these several options, so long as their overall time totals an hour to make up one missed class or 30 minutes to make up one tardy.
On July 27, Mary Strasser Nash posted a photo of the new policy on Cache Valley 411, a local Facebook group.
“I am wondering how my children would be able to go to counseling for mental health or be sick,” she said in the post.
She also said it was strange absences aren’t counted against students’ citizenship grades if they are gone for a school event.
Several others echoed her concerns and added their own takes.
Logan High School Assistant Principal Paul Wagner explained the reasoning behind the citizenship policy.
According to Wagner, the growing availability of coursework online over the past few years has left some students with what he described as “implied permission to miss class.”
“It was impacting the type of instruction and it was impacting the quality of instruction,” Wagner said. “Our teachers have come to the table asking for some type of policy, plan, procedure that would improve that culture around our building.”
Information sent to The Herald Journal by Wagner shows success in that regard. According to the data, students had missed around 8.5% of “all possible classes” this year as of Friday. During the same time frame last year, they had missed 13.75%.
With the data, Wagner sent an explanation of how the school determined the citizenship policy.
He said when a student misses a class this quarter, they miss one of only 20 times that student would be able to attend the class. Thus, if they miss the same class five times this quarter, they will have been absent for 25% of the class.
“It would do them a disservice for college and career to set up a system that allows them to establish a habit of being absent 25% of the time,” Wagner wrote in an email sent to The Herald Journal.
During the interview, Wagner specified exceptions will be made to students in certain circumstances, such as a death in the family or illness.
“We don’t want to inconvenience families in a time of grief,” Wagner said. “We would, of course, be happy to work with a student who is in that situation, and excuse absences in specific scenarios.”
He also said ill students can stay home without having their citizenship grades affected if they provide verification confirming they visited with a doctor.
Still, according to one Logan High student — who requested anonymity due to their current enrollment at the school — the policy is stressful for students.
The student said the school has not directly communicated with students to make them aware of any exceptions to absences affecting citizenship, but said they believed a Logan High counselor on Facebook had said certain events will not affect citizenship given the student can verify the situation.
“This demand for evidence of such a tragic event, it just adds more stress to the students,” the student said. “I don’t think that I’ve come across a single student who hasn’t voiced some sort of discomfort or distress with this new policy.”
Those who are concerned, Wagner said, should schedule a time with school administrators to address their worries. He said most of the time when he’s talked with a parent or student distressed over the policy and viewed the student’s previous two years of attendance through the citizenship rules, they find the student would have earned honors or satisfactory citizenship marks.
“Students aren’t missing as frequently as they think they might,” Wagner said.