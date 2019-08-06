Picking up books from the Logan Library just got a little easier.
About a year ago, the library began offering a service where patrons could fill out an online form and schedule a time to have their holds brought out to their car. Now, when patrons get to the library, they can simply make a phone call call to have holds brought out, no appointment necessary.
Library Director Karen Clark said the idea for the service came to her when she had foot surgery and used a grocery pickup service.
“I thought, ‘That would be so awesome if you could just pick up your library books too,’” Clark said.
Clark said she had seen other libraries use the idea and thought the service could make the library more accessible to community members.
Mary Ellen Heiner is program coordinator at Utah State University’s Center for Persons with Disabilities and uses a wheelchair. Heiner said all her current reading is electronic, so she doesn’t go to the library anymore, but there was a time when she lived in Wyoming and visited often.
“I would pick up 15 or 20 books at a time so it would last me a few days,” Heiner said. “If somebody would have brought them out to the car for me and then let me take them back the same way, that would have been so nice instead of me having to make several trips in and out of the library.”
Heiner pointed out there could be a problem with the service if the person trying to use it didn’t have a cellphone or forgot theirs at home. In the future, she said it would be cool if it were possible for the library to have a drive-up window, similar to the ones at restaurants.
“I am just amazed at how far we have come in our community for making things accessible for people with disabilities,” Heiner said. “And the library has done marvelous things and it is definitely appreciated and does not go unnoticed.”
Clark said she also thinks the service could help parents with young children more easily pick up books or prevent people with mobility challenges from having to navigate icy parking lots in the winter.
“I want people to use the library,” Clark said. “I want them to see what we have to offer and I want them to be able to access our collection. We still love our books and videos and we want people to check them out and use them.”
To use the pickup service, library patrons simply park on the west side of the library by the sign that says “express check-out parking,” and make a call to the front desk, (435)716-9121. Patrons will need a photo ID or their library card. The service is only available Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.