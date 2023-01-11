hjnstock-Your News Now

A new mobile home park is proposed in Nibley.

The project, called Elkhorn Mobile Estates, would be a 68-unit park on about 9.7 acres at 2850 S. 800 West. The city of Nibley first reviewed the proposal last month, but City Planner Levi Roberts said more discussion will be forthcoming.


