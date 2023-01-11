The project, called Elkhorn Mobile Estates, would be a 68-unit park on about 9.7 acres at 2850 S. 800 West. The city of Nibley first reviewed the proposal last month, but City Planner Levi Roberts said more discussion will be forthcoming.
The topic likely will be brought up again at the meeting on Jan. 19. But, he said, there were some definite concerns about the project that were brought up by residents during the last meeting.
Topics brought up by the public were concerns about traffic and noise, he said, noting also that “there were some people who are concerned about the potential impact of crime and other issues in the area.”
The commission, he said, is evaluating the concerns brought up publicly and must look at ways those concerns may be mitigated.
“The planning commission, as far as the city is concerned, we want to make sure it is managed appropriately, that it is maintained long term,” Roberts said. “We have to be careful when we approve something like this to stick to the standard that is on the books.”
According to records, the applicant provided a site plan that includes proposed locations for streets, utilities, trails, building pads and driveways, and is not proposing specific buildings at this time. As such, there are no applicable building pads. Individual mobile homes would be required to obtain building permits prior to locating to the site.
All streets within the development are proposed to be private with a 29-foot width of asphalt, a curb and gutter and 5-foot-wide sidewalk or 8-foot asphalt trail on one side of the street. A loop road is proposed with entrances on the north and south edge of the property.
Trails, bike paths, and horse trails shall be provided by the developer in accordance with the City Trails Master Plan, and trails should connect traffic generators such as schools, recreation facilities, commercial areas, parks, future and existing city trails and other significant natural features.
Roberts said the planning commission likely will next discuss what appropriate conditions to impose on the project.
Nibley is home to another mobile park that was built in the 1970s near Ridgeline High School.
“This one is in a different area of town, near where Logan Coach is located,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.