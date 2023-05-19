Support Local Journalism

The Utah Board of Higher Education voted Friday to appoint a University of Arizona administrator to be the 17th president of Utah State University.

Elizabeth Cantwell, senior vice president for research and innovation at the Tuscon-based research institution, will become only the second female leader of USU when she officially takes the helm July 1.


