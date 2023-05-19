.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the dam.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows if
a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Elizabeth R. Cantwell speaks during a Utah Board of Higher Education meeting, after being introduced as the new president of Utah State University on Friday in Logan.
The Utah Board of Higher Education voted Friday to appoint a University of Arizona administrator to be the 17th president of Utah State University.
Elizabeth Cantwell, senior vice president for research and innovation at the Tuscon-based research institution, will become only the second female leader of USU when she officially takes the helm July 1.
Cantwell will succeed Noelle Cockett, who served as president since Jan. 1, 2017.
Cantwell’s appointment from the board comes after a months-long search, which also included two other finalists: Rodney Bennett, former president of the University of Southern Mississippi, and Ken White, vice president of USU Extension, dean of the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences and director of the Utah Agricultural Experiment Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.