As a senior vice president at University of Arizona who has worked at Arizona State and national labs throughout the county, Elizabeth “Betsy” Cantwell admits she sometimes thinks to herself: “How did it happen?”
“The truth is, it never happens without amazing team members,” Cantwell said in a Utah Board of Higher Education meeting held Friday at Utah State University.
Maybe this one time, Cantwell can credit herself. After going through a months-long process that included campus town hall meetings and marathon interviews, the senior vice president for research and innovation at UA was named by the board Friday as the 17th president of USU.
While Cantwell’s exact start date has yet to be determined, she will become only the second female president to lead USU in its 135-year history. Cantwell will succeed Noelle Cockett, who has served in the top job since Jan. 1, 2017.
“I am enormously excited to be selected; I am enormously grateful to the board for their faith in me,” Cantwell said in her first remarks after being named the next president. “I will do everything in my power to step into a place that has been basically made beautiful by President Cockett.”
Cantwell was one of three finalists for USU president out of a total pool of applicants the board has kept secret for confidentiality. The other finalists were Rodney Bennett, who served as president of University of Southern Mississippi from 2013-2022; and Ken L. White, vice president of USU Extension, dean of the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences and director of the Utah Agricultural Experiment Station.
Neither the board nor USU made Cantwell or the other finalists available for interviews Friday.
But during Friday’s board meeting, Kent Alder, chairman of the USU Board of Trustees who headed up the presidential search committee, commented on the crop of candidates.
He said there was “a lot of interest” in the USU president position and as a result, the committee spent a lot of time combing over applications. He did not say how many applicants there were, since the board has said that information is confidential.
“We had a lot of study time and a lot of good, open discussion to evaluate the candidates, to narrow that down to three,” Alder said. “I think we did a really good job getting to where we are today.”
He said USU has “an exciting future,” with its land-grant, space-grant and Extension mission — not to mention the Carnegie Research 1 status obtained when Cockett was president.
“We’re excited to work with the next president to enhance the lives of our students and everyone associated with USU,” Alder said.
Utah Board of Higher Education Chairwoman Lisa Michele Church cited Cantwell’s current role and career path in introducing the president-elect. As a senior vice president of research and innovation at UA, Cantwell is responsible for a $825 million annual research portfolio, which includes the 1,268-acre UA Tech Park. Prior to UA, Cantwell served in research positions at Arizona State University. Cantwell stated in her cover letter for USU president that she started a career in higher education after her daughter started attending college.
“This woman is extremely qualified and very impressive and you’re going to love her,” Church said of Cantwell.
Cantwell told the USU campus community she hoped to take what she learned in Arizona and apply it to Utah.
“I am so pleased to be able to take everything I’ve done and bring it here — and really offer it to all of you as service,” Cantwell said. “It really is the role, I believe, of your next president, to take you where you want to go.”
USU and UA have similar missions. They’re both land-grant and research institutions. What’s more, they also worked on the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which is bringing a sample of an asteroid back to Earth later this year.
Veering towards more personal matters, Cantwell noted during Friday’s meeting her husband is shy, but they both really enjoy Utah and plan to be a known presence in the Cache Valley community.
“A little perk for us, above and beyond this amazing community, is being able to live in Northern Utah,” Cantwell said. “You will find us, when we are here, everywhere in the community.”
She hinted that she’d like to take questions from the attendees of Friday’s meeting, but did not. Instead, Cantwell concluded with a pledge to “do everything to make good on my capacity to serve” the faith the campus community has in her.
Church concluded the board meeting by saying, “This is a leader of incredible caliber; I’m so excited to see what happens next.”
