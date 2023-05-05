hjnstock-Your News Now

For the next 25 years, Logan City will be receiving five megawatts of solar energy from a new project located in the Navajo Nation.

The project, titled Red Mesa Tapaha Solar, is a power purchase agreement between Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems and Navajo Tribal Utility Authority Generation-Utah, LLC. According to a news release issued by UAMPS on Tuesday, the agreement makes solar energy available to UAMPS members, including Logan City.


