.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through at least Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
For the next 25 years, Logan City will be receiving five megawatts of solar energy from a new project located in the Navajo Nation.
The project, titled Red Mesa Tapaha Solar, is a power purchase agreement between Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems and Navajo Tribal Utility Authority Generation-Utah, LLC. According to a news release issued by UAMPS on Tuesday, the agreement makes solar energy available to UAMPS members, including Logan City.
“The Red Mesa project is a valuable asset to UAMPS members looking to expand their access to clean energy at a competitive price,” Mason Baker, UAMPS CEO, said in the release.
The Red Mesa Tapaha Solar Resource, according to the release, is a 72-megawatt solar photovoltaic generation facility. The project went into commercial operations on April 20, the release said.
Mark Montgomery, Logan’s director of Light and Power, said that while five megawatts may not seem like a lot, it will still be helpful — especially in the summer.
“It’s five megawatts more than we had,” Montgomery said. “It will help, that’s for sure.”
According to him, this project will provide 5% of the power that will be needed this summer.
“Every little bit helps,” he said.
Logan currently has a rate study underway, according to Montgomery, that will identify appropriate rate increases to the cost of power. The Light and Power department anticipates a rate increase will need to be applied once they receive the results of the study, Montgomery said.
“This will give us a little bit of relief,” he said.
According to the release, the Red Mesa solar farm is another milestone in the Navajo Nation’s transition to clean, renewable energy. UAMPS will purchase power from Red Mesa at the rate of $37 per megawatt hour, including renewable energy credits.
“This gives UAMPS the opportunity to diversify its power sources and provides members with a low-cost, long-term supply of renewable energy,” the release said.
Navajo Tribal Utility Authority has developed two utility scale solar projects within the last three years on the Navajo Nation, according to the release, and is in the process of developing additional solar resources on and off the reservation. NTUA will use a significant amount of its proceeds from the proposed project to support electrification on the Navajo Nation, such as its Light Up Navajo mutual aid initiative.
NTUA General Manager Walter Haase said the project will serve both UAMPS and NTUA customers, as UAMPS will be able to add another clean, carbon-free energy asset to their portfolio and the project has created “much-needed” jobs for the Navajo Nation.
“It is a win-win situation for everyone,” Haase said.
