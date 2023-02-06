hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A new Utah law that took effect at the beginning of February requires all operators of off-highway vehicles in the state to complete an education course before driving the vehicles on public lands.

As of Feb. 1, drivers of OHVs including four-wheelers, side-by-sides, UTVs, off-highway motorcycles, and street-legal OHVs like Jeeps and trucks when being used on trails must complete the once-in-a-lifetime course.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.