A new Utah law that took effect at the beginning of February requires all operators of off-highway vehicles in the state to complete an education course before driving the vehicles on public lands.
As of Feb. 1, drivers of OHVs including four-wheelers, side-by-sides, UTVs, off-highway motorcycles, and street-legal OHVs like Jeeps and trucks when being used on trails must complete the once-in-a-lifetime course.
The law applies to operators of all ages, although there are different requirements for drivers over 18 years old and those under 18. Adults over 18 must take a free online course that typically takes between 15 and 30 minutes to complete. Under-18 operators must take a separate online course designed specifically for youth and pay a $35 fee, or take a state-approved, in-person skills course and pass an exam.
The requirement also applies to rentals as well as non-resident visitors, who must purchase a non-resident OHV permit.
Exemptions are given for snowmobiles, those using OHVs for ranching, farming or other animal husbandry work, guided tours, and sanctioned OHV competitions and events.
According to the Utah Department of Natural Resources' Division of Outdoor Recreation, the purpose of the new law is fourfold: To equip operators with awareness of Utah's OHV laws and rules; increase rider safety; promote "respectful, sustainable and on-trail OHV operation"; and promote "respect for communities affected by OHV operation."
"The growth of any OHV sport requires rider responsibility," the Division of Outdoor Recreation website states. "Do your part by properly registering machines, learning and obeying OHV safety laws and rules, and sharing trails with fellow user groups including equestrians, hikers, mountain bikers, skiers, and snowshoers."
According to House Bill 180, which created the law in the 2022 Utah legislative session, the new law is expected to cost the state $79,000 this year due to one-time expenditures for new OHV license plates and the development of the training course, but is expected to be a net money-maker for the state beginning next year.
Violators may be subject to fines and community service, and repeat offenders can lose their OHV privileges.
The new law officially took effect on Jan. 1, 2023, but is now being enforced as of Feb. 1.
