On Wednesday, May 12, a variety of businesses came together on Logan’s Center Street for the new weekly market event.
“This will run 19 weeks. Every Wednesday from today till Sept. 15,” said Gary Saxton, the manager of Logan’s Downtown Alliance. He said the market will run from 8 a.m. until “late” each week.
The alliance organized this event as a way to bring the community together.
“When Center Street was remodeled in 2019, that’s when we started planning for this type of an event to occur,” Saxton said. “And with COVID last year, it kinda went away. But this has been the plan for two years.
