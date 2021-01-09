Bear River Publishing in Preston has been printing the Herald Journal, Preston Citizen, Montpelier News Examiner, Tremonton Leader, and Idaho State Journal for years, but in the last few months the company has taken on 10 additional papers — including The New York Times.
The extra papers have pushed Bear River Publishing’s capacity from 40 percent to almost 85 percent, said Pat Nealy, general manager of the plant. The extra papers come from the closure of two presses in the region last year: the Post Register production facility and the Salt Lake Tribune production facility.
While most of the papers already being printed in Preston belong to Adams Publishing, which owns Bear River Publishing, The New York Times does not. That paper, which first ran off the Preston presses on Jan. 1, had been printed for the region in Salt Lake City.
“In June we were running 45-50 press runs, but then added 90-95 runs. Now (with The New York Times) we are at 135-140 press runs a week,” Nealy said.
The plant has crews operating the presses from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. the following morning, each day of the week.
“We are eager to hire qualified employees to help us with this growth spurt,” Nealy said. “This amount of work ensures Bear River Publishing’s future for a long time. That’s good for everyone who works here and good for our community.”
According to Todd Socia, senior vice president of the New York Times’ print production services, about 2,000 copies of the Times are being printed daily at Bear River, and about 5,000 on Sundays — primarily for an audience in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas.
The company considered Bear River Publishing when they realized it belonged to Adams Publishing, a company they also contract with to have The New York Times printed in the Minneapolis area, Socia said. So far, he has been pleased with the decision.
“This is one of our quickest site launches ever,” he said. “They did a phenomenal job. I can’t speak more highly of Pat and his team. They really did a great job.”
The New York Times has an audience of over 6 million and covers U.S. and international news.