Scott Dilatush sometimes avoids his garage so he doesn’t have to see the horse in there.
“It’s a pain. It really hurts to leave it here unfinished, Dilatush said. “I have to actually not go in my garage because I don’t want to feel that pain when I see my horse.”
Dilatush estimates the horse, crafted entirely of driftwood, weighs about 1,000 pounds. It’s so tall that he can’t stand it up in his garage, so the project has been on hiatus until he can get a contractor to fix up the workshop on his property, which hasn’t been easy during the construction labor shortage.
Dilatush retired and moved to his cabin just off Cutler Reservoir in 2015, but he’s still eagerly pursuing his passions of gardening and landscape sculpture.
“I am totally in love with the people here,” Dilatush said.
Dilatush named the equine sculpture “Arnold Horsenegger” because he beefed up its legs for stability. Despite its size and the fact that it’s composed of hundreds of pieces of wood screwed together, the meticulously chosen and placed driftwood conveys a sense of grace and movement.
It takes Dilatush about three hours to drive to rivers big enough, like the Green or the Snake, to forage the kind of driftwood he’s looking for. He bangs pieces over a stump to test them for strength and resinousness, and he presses his fingernail into them to test for hardness. Almost every piece he places is anchored in at least three places with screws, which he’ll later putty over. He files pieces, minimally, to help make sure they fit securely.
Dilatush’s creative process often begins on Pinterest.
“I look for the most interesting one, where they really put some thought into it, and then I carry it further,” Dilatush said. “And that’s when the magic happens.”
He writes his ideas down, sometimes winding up in the neighborhood of 50 ideas for a project as simple as a planter box.
“When your brain, when you think that way, it’s sort of like this rusty old gear gets lubricated and then it starts spinning faster and faster,” Dilatush said. “And then you have all these ideas flying around your head like crazy. It’s like there’s some kind of magical oil making my gears spin unbelievably fast.”
Dilatush named an earlier driftwood creature “Woody the Sea Serpent.” It was a 60-foot long sculpture in Sandbridge, Virginia. Dilatush built Woody in less than a month in 1999, but the dragonlike sculpture was later renamed Isabel and has since been torn down by a more recent property owner.
Dilatush started out on a family nursery in Robbinsville, New Jersey, which he believes was designed by Fredrick Law Olmstead, the landscape architecture pioneer also responsible for New York City’s Central Park.
“I had my own garden at 5 years old,” Dilatush said. “I raised marigolds and vegetables, and I was in love with gardening since then. And then I discovered I was an artist.”
He served in the Navy for four years. During college, Dilatush’s interests moved from two-dimensional art to sculpture, and he eventually married his art to his love of horticulture and worked as a landscaper for a number of years.
Since moving to Cache Valley, Dilatush has picked up a few jobs creating rock gardens.
He’s also crafted works for his fellow Newtonians. Over Christmastime, a sculpture of Santa’s reindeer decorated town hall. The town library throws a luau fundraiser every year, now featuring a wooden tiki that Dilatush carved as his second project after getting a chainsaw for carving.
The chainsaw tiki is the first time Newton resident Natalie Phillips remembers encountering Dilatush’s work, but it wouldn’t be the last.
“I’ve seen him work in other people’s gardens and yards, and he’s always going around giving people advice about their trees, and I’ve had him come over and help me with some tree stuff,” Phillips said.
One of Phillips’ kids, looking for an arm for a snowman, ripped a branch off a small tree a couple of years ago, and Dilatush helped rehabilitate it.
“Scott came over and looked at it for us and gave us some good advice on what we could do for it,” Phillips said. “He pruned it … in a way that would give it the best hope of surviving. And so far, it’s been two years and I’m looking at it right now and it’s still alive. So we’re hopeful.”
Phillips calls Dilatush a “wealth of knowledge,” especially when it comes to what plant species thrive locally. Dilatush regularly writes and posts gardening advice and stories of his artistic projects to the Newton Friends and Neighbors page on Facebook. He’s currently working on a post for people having difficulty getting roses to thrive in Cache Valley.
Dilatush isn’t surprised when roses give gardeners trouble locally, since most rose varieties thrive in acidic soil, while Cache Valley’s is mostly alkaline.
“So I have compiled a list of about 15, 16 roses that actually thrive in alkaline soil,” Dilatush said. “And on top of that, they are extra cold-hardy, extra cold-hardy.”
One notable entry is the Harison’s Yellow rose.
“The pioneers stuck cuttings of them in potatoes to carry them through the dry weather in their Conestoga wagons,” Dilatush said. “And they planted them everywhere around here. You see them all over Newton and other little farming villages around here. And I was thinking, ‘My gosh, that plant never gets watered.’ It’s super drought-tolerant.”
Dilatush hopes to someday start a local gardening club to share his passion. Those interested in joining or otherwise contacting Dilatush may email him at scott@dilatush.com.