“In the Hall of the Mountain King” and other folk classics can be heard from Anhder Park this week as hundreds of children prepare to take the stage in vibrant costumes for the Nibley Children’s Theatre’s 40th summer production.
The Nibley Children’s Theatre, Utah’s longest running city-sponsored children’s theatre, will be holding its summer play on Thursday and Friday evening. The production is the theatre’s 39th show after 2020’s play was turned into a collaborative story writing opportunity for the community while children stayed home and socially distanced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bonnie Schenk-Darrington, who has been involved with the children’s theatre on and off since its inaugural production in 1983, has watched the program grow from 25 students performing on grass to a group of more than 200 speaking their lines in an amphitheater. She has been the theatre’s grant writer since 2009.
“Seeing how our little play has grown over the years has been quite exciting,” she said. “I found my home in theatre productions, growing up, and the Nibley theater has been huge in my life, and it is to so many other people as well. Thousands of kids have come through this program at this point.”
Based on 2019 U.S. Census data, the theatre calculated its productions reached 67.5% of Nibley’s population in 2021, up from 2019’s 63.7%. Schenk-Darrington estimates more than 4,500 people from the Cache Valley community will attend the final production on June 16 and 17.
“The production pulls our community together and makes the kids so happy,” she said. “Some of the children involved, this is only the time they do theatre. We find space for pretty much everybody and it’s the coolest thing I’ve ever been involved with.”
The children’s theatre is a family occasion for Schenk-Darrington, as all three of her children have participated in the program in some capacity since they were five. The trio is once again involved with the theatre’s production in 2022, she said.
Her two daughters, Alannah and Gabriela, aged out of acting and now help with the costuming and sets respectively. Schenk-Darrington’s youngest, Dane, will be acting in “Sister Wishes,” a play written by this summer’s director, Marianne Hale. Nibley community members have written the scripts for the past decade.
The original script for the summer was Hale’s quarantine project, and it has adapted to the kids and teenagers involved in the play, Hale said.
“We have two main sisters, and one came and auditioned in a wheelchair because she broke her ankle, so we wrote her injury into the script,” she said. “Which is the beauty of writing your own show. We can change it however we want.”
There were several fourth and fifth grade girls who signed up to participate, leading Hale to change certain scenes to accomodate the nearly 30 girls. Hale’s husband, Douglas, helped with the music for the play and her daughter, Katey, wrote some scenes.
The script follows an old fairytale, Hale said, about two sisters and a wishing well. Most of the music is of the old British and American folk variety and is derived from royalty-free songs.
The Nibley Children’s Theatre has also changed following the pandemic, Production Manager Emily Rigby said. Being outside benefits the theatre, but precautions are still necessary to keep everyone healthy to perform.
“Typically, we tell kids if they miss one or two practices they can’t be in the play because of the limited times, but we’ve made some exceptions,” she said. “If people are sick, and they don’t know what they have, they stay home, and we just send videos of what was done that day. We’ve been more lenient, but we’ve kept everyone safe.”
The production is made possible by volunteers from the Nibley community, Rigby said, from those who are group leaders, to others who direct individual scenes of the plays.
Auditions for speaking parts and signups for all participants occur in March and April. The production operates on the same schedule every year, but she said it is still a quick turnaround with only a week and a half of dress rehearsals in the summer before the final performances.
“And it all, somehow, comes together by the end,” she said. “There’s magic in this park, there really is, and it’s amazing to be a part of it all.”