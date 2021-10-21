More than 20 homes are participating this year in Nibley’s Halloween decorating contest and home tour, dubbed the “SPOOKtacular.”
Contest judging will be this weekend, but all participants are being asked to keep their displays up through Oct. 31. A map and more details about the self-guided tour are available on the Nibley city website.
Due to the COVID pandemic, Nibley last year canceled its annual Halloween carnival and replaced it with a decorating contest. The SPOOKtacular tour grew out of that event.
“Last year we were excited to have 11 entries for the Halloween decorating contest which was more entries than our first Christmas decorating contest held in 2016,” said Nibley Recreation Director Chad Wright. “We chalked it up to the idea that people have time to decorate due to the COVID-19 isolation and work-from-home situation. However, this year to our surprise we have more than double that number of entries.”
Wright singled out three homes on the tour he thinks residents will particularly enjoy:
— “Bone Jovi: Living on a Scare.” This home at 2209 Clear Creek Road features a skeleton rock band.
— “The Pirate Ship.” A display at 3296 S. 1500 West at that includes a ship with a mast and cannon in the front yard, animatronic singing skeletons, a treasure chest and what appears to be Jack Sparrow.
— “Endless Halloween Inflatables.” This display, featuring 25 lighted blow-up figures, is at 323 W 3480 South.