Golf has been a big part of Tyger Riggs life.
He is planning on that to continue as the Cache Valley native nears completion of a college degree at Southern Utah University. The love of the sport and having fun helped him land a spot on a reality television show recently.
The 23-year-old competed on an episode of Holey Moley that aired June 25 on ABC. The series features contestants competing against each other in a series of head-to-head, sudden-death matchups on a supersized miniature golf obstacle course located near Valencia, California. ESPN sportscaster Joe Tessitore does play-by-play commentary, while comedian and actor Rob Riggle adds color. The winner of each episode advances with a chance to win The Golden Putter trophy, a Holey Moley plaid jacket and $250,000, which goes to the season winner.
“The whole experience was really cool,” Riggs said. “It was a lot of fun. I would definitely recommend it. If they have a third season, I would say get an application and go for it.”
The son of Stacey and Pam Riggs grew up in Nibley and graduated from Mountain Crest in 2015. As a Mustang, he played soccer, basketball, ran cross country and track and of course was on the golf team. He lettered all four years in golf, juggling that sport and running cross country in the fall, and was a co-captain of the soccer team. Riggs was Mountain Crest’s male nominee for The Herald Journal Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
While he enjoys many sports and having fun, one is extra special to him.
“Golf has always been my passion,” said Riggs, who works at Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Cedar City. “I’ve loved it ever since I was a little kid.”
How did he hear of Holey Moley?
“I used to work at a hotel and was the night clerk,” Riggs explained. “It was pretty boring during the shift, so I tried to find things to watch and ended up finding Holey Moley. I watched the first season. Towards the end of the season they said applications were out and you can apply for the second season. I thought, what the heck, I’ll give it a shot.”
He sent in a couple of videos of his golf swing, as well as him putting from short and long distances. Riggs also did several video-chat interviews.
“They were all about trying to show off my personality, so I had to be outgoing,” Riggs said. “After a couple of interviews, they called me and said they wanted me in the show.”
Holey Moley is filmed at the same location that was used for the game show Wipeout. And there are similarities as participants not only putt, but then have to deal with obstacles that can potentially knock you into water, which is a penalty stroke.
“This is basically mini-golf with Wipeout,” Riggs said. “The goal for the show is for people to get wiped out.”
Riggs appeared in episode six of the second season. He wore a shirt with parrots on it, which got some funny comments from the commentators.
Eight contestants begin each episode. Riggs outlasted his first opponent on a hole called Beaver Creek. After putting from an elevated tee box across a narrow bridge, he had to run across a rolling log.
“That was pretty funny,” Riggs said. “In the show, they showed it different from what actually happened.”
His opponent missed a 8-foot putt, and Riggs missed a 15-footer. They both tapped in to force a playoff. The ball was placed 5-feet away, then 8-feet. Both kept making it. After the sixth sudden-death putt, Riggs made the putt and his opponent missed.
“I think they were running short on time,” Riggs said. “They showed me making a 15-foot putt to advance and not all of the putts we both made in the playoffs in between.”
In the semifinal of that episode, Riggs faced a 60-year-old in a double windmill hole. After hitting their ball through the two windmills, each contestant had to jump and dive to avoid the windmills. His opponent was knocked into the water.
“It looked like it hurt,” Riggs said. “We also had a playoff hole, but it was just one.”
And Riggs won to advance to the episode final. He faced a former LPGA player. Riggs got behind an obstacle and put himself in a tough spot. He did avoid some characters in port-a-potties that swung doors out to try and knock the contestants into the water.
“The first thing I was thinking is don’t leave the putt short because you don’t want to be behind the restroom sign,” Riggs said. “I ended up doing exactly that. I played a break on the bump and it was rolling and rolling and I thought it was going in, but just missed it.”
The former LPGA player made her putt, and Riggs’ run was over.
“It was a little heartbreaking,” Riggs said. “I was so dang close, so close to being able to advance. But it was awesome to be there. I got to know a lot of the competitors and they were all super nice. We will see how she does in the finale. ... Everybody there was either an avid golfer, professional golfer or aspiring professional.”
Was he surprised by anything?
“From what I had saw in the first season, I knew it might get pretty crazy,” Riggs said. “I thought it would be fun and I’m young, so I wasn’t too worried about it.”
“I feel good about my putting game. One of the reasons I went on the show was that I thought I had a shot. My putting is good.”
The episode was filmed in March before COVID-19 forced changes in audiences. He was there for a weekend. Riggs did not get to meet the television personalities, but his parents, who made the trip to California, got to mingle with Riggle. His wife, Lindsay Stamas, was not able to make the trip as she was busy with school.
Riggs has one semester of college left at SUU, where he will graduate with a history degree. However, he has started the professional golf management program and is working under the golf pro at Cedar Ridge. The plan is to become golf pro at a course.
During high school, he worked for nearly three years at the Logan River Golf Course. He and his wife would like to return to Cache Valley some day.