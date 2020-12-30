Engineer Dave Cullumber had only one intention when he set up some sophisticated sound equipment and began broadcasting a few carefully selected Christmas songs this month from his home in the hills west of Paradise. He wanted to bring solace to members of the community during these difficult times.
For one resident, the sweet strains of “Silent Night” drifting through the evening air couldn’t have been more perfectly timed.
Laura Whitney had just lost a beloved pet and was sitting with a housemate on her deck trying to cope with the loss when the music started. It seemed meant just for them. Later, she went on a community Facebook page to say thank you, not knowing exactly where the music was coming from.
“To whomever played Silent Night in the neighborhood last night …” she wrote. “At the moment you started, it had been about 10 minutes since I found my sweet cat, Marsh, lifeless on the back deck. Lexie and I were sitting out there as I held him and she held me and we cried together. Then we heard your sweet song begin and looked at each other and knew what a tender mercy it was to hear that come out of the dark to us on a chilly, tender night. It truly is Paradise here.”
The Facebook post has served as validation for Cullumber, though he is quick to acknowledge that some residents might not respond so favorably to his nightly community serenades, and if that turns out to be the case or if sheriff’s deputies arrive at his home, he’s happy to “cease and desist.” In any event, the music will end this weekend after he shifts from strictly Christmas music to other “uplifting” songs for the New Year, such as the much-loved version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” by the late Hawaiian singer Israel Kamakawiwoʻole and Frank Sinatra’s “Impossible Dream.”
Up to now, most of Cullumber’s selections have had sparse instrumentation with the hope they would present clearly to listeners without high volume while also providing a “sort of spiritual” ambience. And he’s only played a few songs each night, typically between the hours of 7 and 8 p.m.
“It has been these mysterious songs. I try to find tunes that have vocals without any instruments or limited instrumentation that propagates well. Trumpets permeate really well through the air,” he said, explaining that his 7,000-watt speakers are carefully directed above Paradise from his high-elevation home. “The sounds are directional. Our neighbors really don’t hear it. It just goes out to the east and seems to skip across houses, bounce off the stratosphere. I don’t know what it does, but it’s not this blaring, annoying sound.”
Paradise Mayor Vic Little agrees with that assessment and told The Herald Journal on Wednesday he enjoys the music he’s heard so far — so much so, he encouraged Cullumber to continue it throughout the holiday season. At the same time, Little has tried to keep a close eye on community reaction to make sure the nightly presentations don’t cause any disgruntlement.
So far the mayor has heard a lot of good feedback with only one possible criticism over social media, which he plans to follow up on.
“Dave’s not a resident of Paradise, but he reached out to me and asked me about it, and I appreciate that. I don’t want to say I gave my blessing as a mayor, but I said I enjoyed the music as a person from my front porch … just like caroling,” Little said. “I took the position that it’s a weird year and we’ve started some new traditions, and anything to bring community out I’m in support of.”
Little noted he took a similar approach to a drive-up tree-lighting ceremony proposed by another local, which he said turned out to be “a great community event.” The difference is Cullumber’s activity doesn’t have direct city involvement and it doesn’t actually bring people together physically, though possibly in spirit.
“One of my desires is to get people out of their house, on the porch, and then you have people wondering and just listening and having an emotional experience for a few seconds, and that’s it,” Cullumber said. “Then they can go on with their lives. That’s been my only goal, to just lighten things up a bit.”