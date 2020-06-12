First the Mendon’s May Day was canceled.
The celebration had been held in early May for 157 straight years, but the coronavirus pandemic caused it to be postponed and then canceled. Now another traditional celebration is being called off for 2020.
Mendon celebrates Pioneer Day in July and has held a softball tournament for 50 years. That tournament, along with other festivities, will not happen this year as Mendon Mayor Ed Buist informed The Herald Journal of its cancellation on Friday. The mayor sent out a letter to city residents and “friends of Mendon City.”
“It is with great sadness that I announce the cancellation of the Mendon City Pioneer Day celebration scheduled for the week of July 25, 2020,” Buist wrote in the letter. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the stress and strain and burden it has put upon our society, the Mendon City Council and I have concluded that the difficulty of safely managing a large group of people for such an event is not possible. We feel the weight of responsibility on our shoulders to make the best decision for the immediate future and for the safety of our community.”
The softball tournament included a men’s and co-ed division and was played for several weeks with the championship games on Pioneer Day or the closest Saturday.
“We recognize the desire to get back to normal,” Buist wrote. “I believe we will get there with patience and adherence to the guidelines our governor and health officials have charged us with. Thank you for your continued support and I look forward to seeing you at the Mendon City Pioneer Day celebration in the summer of 2021.”